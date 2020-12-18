Best Christmas gifts ideas: 17 top tech gifts available in Singapore

Christmas is less than a week away, so it’s time to get cracking on your Christmas shopping list. Particularly if you’re planning to buy your gifts online this year, it’s well and truly time to get started.

While there’s plenty of buzz around the year’s new gaming consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, they’ll be hard to come by this December, not to mention incredibly expensive.

For much more affordable (and readily available) presents, we’ve rounded up 17 great tech gift ideas which are available in Singapore to help narrow down your search. Whether you’re planning a gift for a tech aficionado or someone slightly tech averse, we’ve got an idea for you here.

And with a little time on your hands, you can order them online and have them delivered before Christmas. Here are our picks for the 17 top tech gifts available in Singapore.

Here's a handy list of tech-related online retailers in Singapore:

We have a range of gift ideas below which cater to a variety of budgets. If you’re still stuck for an idea, or you’re just running out of time, a gift card is the perfect solution for the one who has it all, or those that are simply hard to buy for.

Disney Plus subscription

If you’re after a gift that’ll keep the whole family happy, then a Disney Plus subscription is an affordable option you can get in a pinch. You can bask in childhood nostalgia with Disney’s classic animated films, or dial in Frozen or Moana for the kids at a moment’s notice. There’s also every Star Wars film in 4K HDR, and the vast majority of Marvel and Pixar movies. That’s all for less than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription.

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best that wireless VR has to offer, so you can step into a gaming world without being tethered to a computer or console. We think that makes it much more inviting than wired alternatives, as you can freely roam around the room without worrying about tripping over a wire. It’s easy to use and comfortable to wear, with a lightweight build that won’t weigh you down. For those that don’t have the budget for a PC-based virtual reality setup, the Oculus Quest 2 is a great gift for both beginners and the more experienced.

Apple Watch SE

In our review, we went so far as to say that this is the best Apple Watch out there. We make that claim because the SE has all the benefits of the latest Apple Watch 6, but it's much more affordable. You will be missing an always-on display with this timepiece – one of the omissions to make it cheaper – but it otherwise comes with a great range of fitness features and beyond. It’s workout-companion appeal is only set to grow once Apple’s Fitness Plus feature rolls out later this year too. This is an excellent gift for the tech lover, without burning through your bank balance.

Secretlab gaming chair

We think the Secretlab Titan and Omega are among some of the best gaming chairs you can buy, so why not get the gamer in your life the best seat in the house? The reason these chairs are so great is because they’re soft, comfortable, and you can make lots of adjustments to make sure the chair feels just right. The Titan has a larger seat than the Omega if you want some extra space, and both come in a range of colour combinations.

Anker PowerCore 20100

The Anker PowerCore 20100 portable charger is perfect for that 'hard to buy for' geek in your life. It has a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, so you can top up your smartphone, tablet or ereader from anywhere, before it needs a recharge itself. It’s also our number one pick for the best portable charger you can buy. Despite its large battery, the charger is slim and easy to carry, so it’ll fit nicely into any bag.

Sony WF-1000XM3

If you’re looking to buy a present for the music lover in your life, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 are the true wireless earbuds to beat. What makes them special is class-leading noise cancellation, decent battery life and an expansive soundstage. That all fits into these tiny music makers, that might look bulky but have a sleek design and look great in the ear. But best of all, Sony has recently dropped the RRP of these earbuds, so you won’t have to spend top dollar on this particular Christmas gift.

DJI Mavic Mini

Know someone keen on getting a drone, but has felt a little intimidated by them so far? The DJI Mavic Mini is featherlight, foldable and excellent for beginners, no matter the age. But don’t let its looks fool you, this little beauty offers remarkably stable video capture and 30 minutes of battery life, at an affordable price point. There are a lot of fun accessories to choose from as well, making the Mavic Mini a great gift for anyone of any age, you included.

Kobo Libra H2O

The Kobo Libra H2O is one of the best ereaders you can currently buy, because it offers a premium reading experience at an affordable price. It’s comfortable to use single-handed in either portrait or landscape mode, with page-turn buttons and a great interface that make this ereader a pleasure to use. The Libra H2O has a 7-inch display, and it uses the latest E Ink technology which imitates real paper and is wonderfully fast and responsive on screen. And in case the name didn’t give it away, the Libra H2O is waterproof as well, so if you're shopping for an avid reader who loves to sit poolside, beachside or in the bath with a good book, this device is a great choice.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, handheld device for gamers both young and young at heart. It’s smaller and lighter than the original Nintendo Switch, but unlike the original, the Switch Lite is dedicated to handheld-only play. That means it is limited to the Switch’s handheld games – you won’t be able to play games that require the Joy-Con, such as Super Mario Party – but it’s a small price to pay for this fantastic “go-anywhere” console. Future presents will be sorted too, with excellent games available on Nintendo Switch.

Google Nest Hub Max

This 10-inch smart display makes a good argument to be at the centre of your smart home. If you already have compatible devices at home (like smart lights), you can manage them all with just your voice or the screen with the savvy Google Assistant. Don't have a smart home setup? Or shopping for someone who's been thinking about it? The Nest Hub Max can help you get started. Use it to set alarms with a simple voice command, wach YouTube videos on it, ask it to make video calls, set reminders, create a shopping list and so much more. Audio quality is brilliant, so use it to just play your favourite tunes or podcasts, even set it up in the kitchen so you can follow recipes step by step. And when it’s not in use, it makes for an excellent digital photo frame for your Google Photos library.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Fujifilm’s latest instant camera is its best yet. It’s incredibly easy to use, with simple controls that won’t confuse anyone that’s new to instant photography. An accurate auto exposure control means anyone can pick this camera up to point and shoot, and get lovely instant prints. You can expect the film to spit out soft-focus pictures, delivering that unmistakable hit of nostalgia. The Instax Mini 11 also has an adjustable lens, so you can take better close-ups and selfies. And it's affordable too, making it a great Christmas stocking filler.

Ember Smart Mug

The Ember Mug will give you (or your loved ones) the perfect sip every time. It’s a smart mug that keeps hot drinks at your preferred temperature for up to one and half hours, so you can emjoy your cuppa until the last drop. You can set your mug’s ideal temperature through the Ember app, with notifications sent to your smartphone when the drink’s ready. It's the best gift for someone who often makes their morning cup of hot beverage and then forgets all about it.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack

Peak Design makes a range of bags to comfortably and securely carry camera gear. But these well-constructed backpacks can be customised, so they’re also great for commuters carrying a laptop, or those taking it on the road. These bags also have a 100% recycled weather-proof shell, so you can rest easy that your valuables are protected from the elements. The bag looks clean and simple, with a neat design that lets you quickly access what you need. You can buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack directly from the manufacturer.

Nanoleaf Shapes

You’re likely familiar with smart light bulbs, but the Nanoleaf Shapes can light up your wall with bursts of moving colour. The kit was originally only available with Hexagon panels, but it’s recently been joined by Triangle and Mini Triangle kits. These shapes can all fit together into a puzzle of your own making – perhaps you want it perfectly symmetrical, or snaking around the room in an abstract design. And while it sounds a little intimidating, setup is quite straightforward with the double-sided sticky pads. Then, you can set the mood with an array of colours, or let your lights change based on the music your playing. You can buy directly from the Nanoleaf Shop, although several local retailers stock the panels as well.

Bose Frames

While some might’ve judged them as a little gimmicky when they first launched, Bose remains committed, and has recently released three new designs of the Bose Frames to go along with the original two models. These sunglasses have tiny speakers hidden in the arms, which discreetly play music into your ears. The newer models now have better battery life than was previously available, and Bose promises the sound quality has improved too. Of the newer models, the Tenor and Soprano are suited to everyday wear, while the Tempo are sporty sunglasses designed for running, cycling or hiking.

Canon Selphy Square QX10 photo printer

The Canon Selphy Square QX10 spits out 2.7 x 2.7-inch (6.8 x 6.8cm) photos, so it’s perfect for someone who wants to turn their Instagram shots into real prints. The photos are of high quality, and are printed out on sticky-backed photo paper. It’s a truly portable photo printer, small enough to fit inside a handbag or large jacket pocket, and great for social gatherings. Our colleagues over at Digital Camera World rate it as the best portable printer for the smartphone generation, and we’d have to agree.

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Know an excellent home cook? Then consider gifting them this multi-purpose pressure cooker. This single piece of kit wears many hats: it’s a pressure cooker, a slow cooker and a rice cooker – not to mention a steamer, a sauté pan and a yoghurt maker. That’s filling the job of several different appliances, freeing up valuable space on the kitchen counter. You’ll also find a number of pre-et programs on the device, so you can cook exactly what you want with just the press of a button.