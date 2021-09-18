Best 2-in-1 Chromebook 2021: top hybrid Chromebooks for students and more

The best 2-in-1 Chromebooks offer the ease and functionality of a laptop with the versatility and touch features of a tablet, all powered by Google's lightweight Chrome OS.

The best Chromebooks have grown in popularity over the years thanks to the Chrome OS's easy-to-use interface and their cheaper price point than competing traditional laptops. Just because they're cheaper though doesn't mean they're lower quality products, far from it. The best 2-in-1 Chromebooks can absolutely hold their own against some of the best 2-in-1 laptops running Windows 10.

A 2-in-1 Chromebook is also especially appealing for students, who can use their Chromebook in tablet mode one minute to take notes in class, and be writing up assignments and papers like its a traditional laptop the next. That versatility also makes the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks an appealing option for business users whose work is predominantly done in the cloud.

Chromebooks in general aren't going to be a good purchase for everyone though. It's important to ask yourself whether you should buy a Chromebook or look for a more traditional laptop running a more robust operating system.

If you're certain that a 2-in-1 Chromebook is exactly what you need, however, you're in luck because we've gathered together the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks we've reviewed to help make the right decision for your needs and your budget.

Best 2-in-1 Chromebooks

By far one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks we've ever reviewed, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 takes everything that's great about their Spin form factor, like a 3:2 display ratio, and adds in some seriously powerful hardware for a Chromebook like an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

The hardware on this 2-in-1 honestly blows just about every other Chromebook out of the water when it comes to performance, not only making it one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks out there, it makes it one of the best Chromebooks, period.

That said, the design is pretty basic, which is a shame, and the lack of a garaged stylus when other Acer Spin 2-in-1s laptops feature one as a major selling point is a huge missed opportunity. Still, it's hard to beat the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 if you're looking for the best 2-in-1 Chromebook on the market right now.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is arguably one of the most powerful Chromebooks you're going to find, so it's not hard to see why we put it right into our list of best 2-in-1 Chromebooks the second we finished reviewing it.

While all the heavy-duty hardware on this device is obviously going to make it a more premium product in terms of price, especially when you opt for the higher end configurations, the investment is still worth it if you want to future-proof your 2-in-1 Chromebook for the years ahead – such as your freshman year in high school or college.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Is it a Chromebook or a tablet? Thankfully, you can have both with the brilliant Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. This Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there, making it the best 2-in-1 Chromebook detachable you can buy right now.

Of course, like all the best Chromebooks, it has outstanding battery life, but the longevity of the Duet Chromebook is even more impressive than just about any other Chromebook out there, squeezing almost 22 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge, meaning it can go even longer with less intensive computing tasks.

For its incredible price, though, something has to give. The keyboard is tiny and the trackpad isn't even close to the best you'll find out there, while the Duet Chromebook's charger and headphones share a single port.

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus Chromebook Flip Great specs at economic Chromebook pricing Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM: 4GB Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $1,764 View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Elegant tablet mode + Tactile keyboard Reasons to avoid - Middling speakers

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks for shoppers on a budget who don't want to give up too much on style and performance.

The Intel Core processor and full-HD display packed into the Asus Chromebook Flip makes this a powerful 2-in-1 that can more than handle your general computing needs while offering a great tablet experience.

Even though this is Chromebook model is a few years old by this point, its impressive specs still offer outstanding performance with an excellent thin and light design while costing less than newer 2-in-1 Chromebooks that don't perform as well as this one does, which is great if you're on a tighter budget.

(Image credit: Acer)

Versatility is the essential selling point of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks, which makes the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 an obvious choice for our list.

The Chromebook Spin 311 not only has great battery life and a solid build quality, it also features plenty of ports for its size, great portability, and a fantastic touch display. Its keyboard and touchpad are also not just reliable, but they're also satisfying to use, which is a pretty rare thing for a Chromebook at this price point.

And while the display is slightly less than a full HD 1080p resolution, this doesn't make as much a difference on an 11.6-inch screen as it does on a larger laptop, so isn't as much of a compromise as it might seem at first. An 11.6-inch screen might be uncomfortable for some people to use for extended periods, though, especially if you're more accustomed to larger laptops.

(Image credit: Asus)

6. Asus Chromebook Flip C436F A whole lotta hits Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i5 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Screen: 14” LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 display Storage: 512GB / 256GB / 128GB PCIe® NVMe 3.0x 2 M.2 SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $1,135.19 View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Premium build and features + Impressive keyboard Reasons to avoid - Subpar speakers - Erratic touchpad - Touch display not accurate enough

Premium Chromebooks occupy their own space in the laptop market, bridging that gap between powerful traditional laptops and super lightweight Chromebooks.

And, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436F is perhaps one of the very few examples of these out there, with its combination of superb power, terrific feature set, premium build and a price tag that’s cheaper than its rivals.

During our time with the Asus Chromebook Flip C436F, we were really impressed with its gorgeous design, with a magnesium alloy body, stunning 1080p screen, and wonderful keyboard. This could easily rival premium laptops like the Dell XPS 13 or MacBook, and it even comes with features like Wi-Fi 6 support and a fingerprint sensor.

If you’re looking for a lightweight OS machine that touts more power than the rest of the clan, this is one of the best Chromebooks on offer.

