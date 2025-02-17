Your Amazon Presidents' Day sales guide – here are the 61 best deals I recommend

It's the evening before Presidents' Day, which means Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is already running with thousands of deals across its site. You can celebrate George Washington's birthday and shop for incredible deals on TVs, smart home gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, Apple devices, and more.



As someone who writes about deals for a living, I've done through Amazon's Presidents' Day sale and carefully hand-picked all the best deals. I've found record-low prices from brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, and Dyson on highly-rated products like OLED TVs, robot vacuums, air fryers, tablets, and headphones.



Below are links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by the 61 best Presidents' Day deals. I also have a special section at the top, which I've curated as today's stand-out offers, including TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLD TV on sale for $1,396.99, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for $89.99 and Amazon's Blink Video Doorbell on sale for only $32.99.



Shop more of the top deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale below, and remember that these are limited-time offers that end tomorrow at Midnight. This might be your last opportunity to score impressive discounts before the next big holiday sale event.

My 12 Amazon Presidents' Day deal picks

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $35.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for only $35.99 when you apply the additional 40% discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $94.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,300 discount and a record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are always best sellers during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $139 at Amazon Tools are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $139. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $32.99.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Today's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $997.99 at Amazon Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $997.99, thanks to a $600 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $547.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has dropped Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $547.99 - $50 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is on my Presidents' Day wish list, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899 at Amazon. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $397.99 at Amazon If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV ahead of Presidents' Day, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Series 75U7N 4K Google TV: was $1,499.98 now $899.96 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen display, Amazon has the best-selling 75-inch Hisense U7N 4K smart TV on sale for $899.96 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is an excellent deal for a big-screen display with mini-LED technology, Dolby Vision HDR 10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos coupled with a 2.1 multi-channel sound system.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $199. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 512GB (2022): was $1,199 now $849 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $849 when you apply the additional $50 discount at checkout. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 512GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop, and it's just $50 shy of the record-low price. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that lasts up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is a good starting point if you're buying your first Apple laptop. This particular model has 16GB of RAM which is far more useful than the 8GB models and boosts performance considerably. It only has 256GB of SSD storage but that should be fine for most essential files and apps, and you won’t be gaming or doing anything too advanced here. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while there’s up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s ideal for students or commuters.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: smart home deals

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the first-generation smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Presidents' Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the coupon code HDFTVWIN at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The all-new Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's deal from Amazon's weekend device sale brings the price down to $119.99.