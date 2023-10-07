You can shop early Prime Day deals this weekend - here's my 25 top picks

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $264.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous e-reader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it rarely gets discounted. This early Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, thanks to the $75 discount. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.