Still browsing for Prime Day deals? These Amazon devices have never been cheaper
Score record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling devices
Still looking for Prime Day deals? Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale is ending soon (midnight PST), which means time is running out to grab a bargain. While thousands of Prime Day deals are available, the very best offers are on Amazon's own devices.
You can find discounts on Echo smart speakers, the Fire TV Stick, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, Ring Doorbells, and so much more. I've listed all the best offers below - all of which include record-low prices, which means the items listed have never been cheaper.
Some of my favorite deals include the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for $17.99 (was $39.99), the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick marked down to just $22.99 (was $49.99), and a massive 56% discount on the 2023 Echo Show 5, which brings the price down to $39.99 (was $89.99).
You'll also find some fantastic prices on Amazon's Fire TVs, like this Insignia 24-inch HD smart TV on sale for $69.99 (was $119.99) and the highly-rated Amazon Omni Series Fire TV down to $389.99 (was $549.99).
As I've mentioned, all of the Amazon device deals below have never been cheaper, and you won't see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event or even next year's Amazon Prime Day sale. To shop today's deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member, and if you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
25 Prime Day device deals still available
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
All-new Echo Pop: was
$39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Echo Dot Kids (2022): was
$59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite Prime Day deals is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.
Echo Dot (5th generation): was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a record-low price in today's Prime Day deals. Prime members can get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. The Amazon Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was
$99.99 $54.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.
All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was
$89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was
129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - another new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.
Amazon Echo Show 10: was
$249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $159.99 at today's Prime Day sale. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB):
$49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The cheapest Fire tablet deal from today's sale is the Amazon Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was
$189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
This Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was
$149.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to an incredible 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was
$339.99 now $264.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous e-reader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it rarely gets discounted. This Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, thanks to the $75 discount. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.
Blink Mini security camera: was
$34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Blink Video Doorbell: was
$49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink Video Doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was
$64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere, features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.
Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during last year's Black Friday sale. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was
$99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
This Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was
$119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Today's cheapest TV deal from Amazon's Prime Day deal is this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $69.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom, and while the F20-Series lacks 4K capabilities, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was
$549.99 now $389.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a mid-zie budget display in today's Prime Day deals, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $389.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $599.99.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was
$589.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Prime Day deals include this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The massive display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.
See more of the best TV deals and look forward to the Amazon Black Friday deals event and Black Friday TV deals.
