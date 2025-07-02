If you're looking for a robust, affordable Bluetooth speaker this Amazon Prime Day, the JBL Flip 7, which was released on 1 April, is a tempting option. But I'm going to argue its predecessor might actually be a more attractive option, particularly as you can currently buy the JBL Flip 6 at Amazon UK for £78.75 (was £129.99).

Not only is this an enormous reduction, it's actually the lowest price the Flip 6 has ever been available for – beating Amazon's previous best of £79.99 by a whopping £1.24. It's also worth noting this bargain price applies exclusively to the Flip 6's Blue colourway – sales prices on the Camo, Black, Grey or Red colours are a little higher than this, although it's worth keeping an eye on our main Amazon Prime Day hub in case their prices drop even further as the sale itself approaches.

Early Prime Day deal: JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6: was £129.99 now £78.75 at Amazon Not only does the JBL Flip 6 offer serious power and volume for its slight size, it's a hardy chap to boot, offering IP67 dustproofing and waterproofing. And given that two can be paired to offer stereo sound, not to mention this huge £51.24 price reduction, you have every excuse to treat yourself to a couple instead.

It's easy to see why we raved about this Bluetooth speaker in our JBL Flip 6 review. First off, it's capable of bassy sound that never gets muddy or poorly controlled. On top of this, its rugged build and IP67 weatherproofing make it a perfect companion for the pool or the beach, without you having to worry about whether dust or an unexpected dunking will send it off to the great gig in the sky. But, most of all, it's available at an incredibly reasonable price – one that's made even more appealing by this enormous 39% discount.

While we're already seeing some great early Prime Day deals like this, we're expecting many more when the sale is officially underway between 8 - 11 July. If you want a clue as to some of the offers we're hoping will materialise, check out our guide to the 4 headphones and Bluetooth speaker deals we'd like to see this Amazon Prime Day.