Want a great, cheap QLED TV this Prime Day? This Amazon Fire TV just hit a record low price

The feature-packed Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has appeared among the early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and the 55-inch model is down to its lowest ever price. In the US, the 55-inch Omni QLED is available for a record-low of $419.99 (was $599.99) at Amazon. In the UK, it's also a record-low, with the 55-inch Omni QLED available for £429.99 (was £749.99) at Amazon.

In the US, this Prime Day deal is 30% off its full price and in the UK, it's a massive 43% off, meaning the already fantastic-value Omni QLED is even cheaper.

It's worth noting that this deal, like many deals during Prime Day, are exclusive to Prime members. But, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to Prime to get access to these offers.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is packed with features for an excellent price. Bright and colorful QLED pictures, Dolby Vision support, the Fire TV smart TV platform, and even some better gaming features than most TVs at the same price. Already excellent value, this deal takes the 55-inch Omni QLED back down to its record-low price.

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming to deliver rich pictures. It even has some good gaming features, which is rare on budget TVs. For around £400, it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the definition of value, offering colorful QLED pictures and Dolby Vision HDR support not only at budget price, but crucially in larger screen sizes for cheap. In my Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, I was surprised by just how natural its images were and "how bright and vivid its picture was and well it punches above its weight".

While it lacks 120Hz refresh rate for gamers, it does support both Dolby Vision gaming and VRR – a real rarity for TVs in this price range. It may not have every gaming feature people are looking for, but I still had fun with the Omni QLED's 60Hz gaming performance, with every bit of intense action feeling smooth thanks to a low 10.4ms input lag time.

Elsewhere, the Omni QLED uses Fire TV as its smart TV platform and Alexa Voice control for easy navigation. Logging with an Amazon account means you get more tailored recommendations on the home screen, with better suggestions for what to watch next.

