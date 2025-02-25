Walmart's massive spring sale is live – TVs, appliances, AirPods, and furniture from $17

Spring is approaching, and Walmart is celebrating by launching a massive sale. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling products, including TVs, appliances, vacuums, Apple devices, laptops, and furniture, starting at just $17.



As a deals editor for TechRadar who regularly covers (and shops) Walmart sales, I've gone through today's spring deals and hand-picked the 29 best offers worth buying. You can find clearance prices from brands like Apple, LG, Bissell, Dyson, and Ninja as brands get ready to release new 2025 models.



A few of my favorite offers include Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for only $99, the highly-rated Bissell PowerForce Helix vacuum on sale for an incredible price of $59, and the popular Vizio 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $498.



Shop more of Walmart's best spring deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Today's sale allows you to score one of Walmart's best-selling products at record-low prices before it's off the shelves for good

Walmart Spring Sale - the 29 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $67.99 at Walmart The best-selling Apple AirTag is down to $67.99 for a four-pack, which is a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's spring sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Pro XL 5 qt Air Fryer: was $79 now $69 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's spring sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Walmart has the top-rated Little Green portable carpet cleaner on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Walmart Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the popular Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum, which is on sale for $369.99. The ultra-lightweight Digital Slim features three cleaning modes for the right power where you need it and provides 40 minutes of runtime.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $104.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $104.99 at Walmart's spring sale.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $234.99 now $199.99 at Walmart The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for chilly spring evenings, and Walmart has the Ranger 2.0 model on sale for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.

Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower: was $378 now $296 at Walmart Spring is just around the corner (I promise!) and to get a head start Walmart is discounting this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower to $296. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $149 at Walmart Here's another budget laptop from Walmart, HP's 14-inch laptop on sale for only $149. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

ASUS Vivobook 15.6 inch Laptop: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's spring sale brings the price down to just $299.

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169 now $99 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $99 - a new record-low price. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart's spring sale. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $629 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmar's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,149 at Walmart If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,149. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.