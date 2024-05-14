Walmart's huge summer sale just went live: 15 deals I recommend from $14.99

Memorial Day is just around the corner (Monday, May 27), and to celebrate the end of school and the start of summer, Walmart is having a huge sale on TVs, appliances, grills, vacuums, iPads, and more. I've gone through Walmart's summer sale to bring you the 15 best deals worth buying.



Walmart's summer sale is a preview to this year's Memorial Day sales event, thanks to impressive discounts on summer items and record-low prices on best-selling tech. You can save big from brands like LG, Apple, Dyson Keurig, and Bissell and get a head start on your summer shopping. Some highlights from the sale include Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for just $79, this Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $258, and the iHome robot vacuum marked down to just $79.



Shop more of Walmart's best deals below, all of which include fantastic prices that we don't expect to drop further at the official Walmart Memorial Day sale.

Walmart summer sale: 15 deals worth buying

Expert Grill Steel Portable Charcoal Grill: was $19.97 now $14.97 at Walmart

Kick off your summer with this handy portable grill that's on sale for just $14.97. The steel charcoal grill measures 14.5 inches wide, weighs only 5.25 pounds, and can grill up to eight burgers at once.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $199.99 now $79 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Walmart's official Memorial Day sale.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $98.59 at Walmart

Walmart's summer sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is on sale for $98.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's summer sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to a record-low of $299.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $319.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for $319.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for more power, Walmart also has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.

