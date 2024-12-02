Trust me, you shouldn’t let Cyber Monday pass without scoring a deal on one of these bricktastic Lego sets

I love Lego sets, Minifigures, and Brickheadz, and I even visit the stores to see the elaborate displays. The builds are fun and quite relaxing – mindfulness is always important, right? – and since it’s Cyber Monday, you can save big on Lego sets of all shapes and sizes. Cause, let’s be honest: these popular brick-building toys don’t always come cheap.

So, as we approach sundown on Cyber Monday, I think it’s in your best interest to pick a Lego set, order it, and enjoy a fun build that will leave you with an excellent set to display. And as I’ve been hunting and finding the best deals to serve up to you, TechRadar’s readers, I’ve also been looking for myself, so ahead, I’m sharing the five best Lego deals that I would shop this Cyber Monday.

The best Lego Cyber Monday deals

Lego Icons Tiny Plants Building set: was $49.99 now $39.95 at Amazon Whether you’ve seen Lego flowers on TikTok or have seen them IRL, you know that these sets are some of the best. Tiny Plants is likely the best of the Lego flower sets as the result is not one, not two, but nine plants in terracotta pots. Plus, you get the beauty of flowers and fauna without needing to water them. Right now, you can score this generally back-ordered set for just $39.95.

Lego Technic John Deere Advanced Tractor set: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon While the Technic lineup is most known for cars, this John Deere Advanced Tracker simply looks epic and has some true functionality, but more importantly, it is down to the lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. It’s just $139.99 (originally $199.99) thanks to an instant 30% discount on this nearly 1,500-piece set that will be an awesome, likely longer build.

Lego Millenium Falcon set: was $169.99 now $139 at Amazon Ever wanted to build the fastest ship in the galaxy? Well, thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can build the Millenium Falcon and score it for just $139 (originally $169). And if you’re shopping for gifts, this will arrive in time for the Star Wars fan in your life. This is the version of the iconic ship from The Rise of Skywalker and comes with Minifigures of C-3PO, R2-D2, D0, Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and Boolio.

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024: was $44.99 now $19.99 at Amazon No, this isn’t a typo. You can save nearly 60% on Amazon's Lego Disney Advent Calendar right now. And while its ship date is a little farther out, this is likely a great Christmas or holiday gift that includes several Minifigures and mini sets.

Lego Ideas Fender Stratocaster set: was $119.99 now $83.99 at Amazon If you’re a rockstar, an aspiring one, or shopping for someone who’s a Fender Stratocaster aficionado, consider this Lego set that was initially created by a fan. You can build Fender’s Stratocaster in red or black with a matching amplifier, which I suggest you turn to 11. For Cyber Monday, it’s down to just $83.99 (originally $119.99) at Amazon.

So, not only is there a Lego theme for everyone, but Cyber Monday is also one of the best times to score without paying the full retail price. That's a win, win as the result is a fun build for you that's engaging, relaxing, and an experience that can even be shared.

I, for one, am adding the Tiny Plants set to my cart, and I look forward to building that soon. And while the Fender Stratocaster is enticing, I wish it came as a Telocaster in Bruce Springsteen's iconic yellow. Still, it's an impressive set, and one of the best examples of a Lego Ideas set, which started from a fan-built model and turned into a real set by the brand.

Of course, you won't go wrong with a Disney-themed advent calendar, the iconic Millennium Falcon, or a John Dere Technic tractor. I mean, all of these are awesome.

Now, if, for whatever reason, you're not interested in Lego, check out all the remaining Cyber Monday deals that the TechRadar team has been hard at work sourcing.