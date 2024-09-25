Selling fast: Lego's popular 2024 Star Wars advent calendar is on sale at Amazon

Whether you’re one with the force or are planning to shop for someone this holiday season, I spotted a deal that you should punch the hyperdrive to score. Lego has already unveiled its 2024 Advent Calendar, including a popular Star Wars model that received a first-time discount at Amazon.



Like most Advent Calendars, it offers 24 gifts at an excellent price. Right now, it’s 20% off at just $35.99—regularly $44.99—and Prime members get free, fast shipping.

Judging by how these sell year after year, you don’t want to miss out, as Lego advent calendars tend to sell out or at least become backordered.

LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44.99, now $35.99 at Amazon

The 2024 Lego Star Wars advent calendar starts off strong with 6 Minifigures, including Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker in holiday clothes, but kicks into high-gear buildable mini models of an X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and the Emperor’s Shuttle. Simply put, it’s 24 delights for an exceptional price.

One of the reasons Lego’s advent calendars are so desired is that they release new ones each year across several themes – Star Wars (of course), Harry Potter, City, and even Friends. So yes, there is the collectible aspect to these, but with 24 gifts, it’s an excellent value. Even more so at 20% off with fast shipping, so you can either start the gift-giving season early or be ready for whatever you celebrate with time to spare.

As someone who’s purchased the previous Star Wars drops from Lego, I especially like this year's mix of figures and mini-builds. Scoring a super tiny of the Falcon is always cool, and it’s joined by rarer ones like Jabba’s Sail Barge – maybe hinting at a full-sized model arriving – Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, and a TJ Jedi Shuttle.

It should be a delight for someone new to Star Wars, a lifelong fan, or someone who just loves Baby Yoda, seeing that Ahsoka is included. Just act fast and score it while it’s in-stock and discounted to just $35.99.