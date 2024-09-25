Selling fast: Lego's popular 2024 Star Wars advent calendar is on sale at Amazon
It's the perfect gift that keeps on giving for Star Wars lovers
Whether you’re one with the force or are planning to shop for someone this holiday season, I spotted a deal that you should punch the hyperdrive to score. Lego has already unveiled its 2024 Advent Calendar, including a popular Star Wars model that received a first-time discount at Amazon.
Like most Advent Calendars, it offers 24 gifts at an excellent price. Right now, it’s 20% off at just $35.99—regularly $44.99—and Prime members get free, fast shipping.
Judging by how these sell year after year, you don’t want to miss out, as Lego advent calendars tend to sell out or at least become backordered.
LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44.99, now $35.99 at Amazon
The 2024 Lego Star Wars advent calendar starts off strong with 6 Minifigures, including Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker in holiday clothes, but kicks into high-gear buildable mini models of an X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and the Emperor’s Shuttle. Simply put, it’s 24 delights for an exceptional price.
One of the reasons Lego’s advent calendars are so desired is that they release new ones each year across several themes – Star Wars (of course), Harry Potter, City, and even Friends. So yes, there is the collectible aspect to these, but with 24 gifts, it’s an excellent value. Even more so at 20% off with fast shipping, so you can either start the gift-giving season early or be ready for whatever you celebrate with time to spare.
As someone who’s purchased the previous Star Wars drops from Lego, I especially like this year's mix of figures and mini-builds. Scoring a super tiny of the Falcon is always cool, and it’s joined by rarer ones like Jabba’s Sail Barge – maybe hinting at a full-sized model arriving – Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, and a TJ Jedi Shuttle.
It should be a delight for someone new to Star Wars, a lifelong fan, or someone who just loves Baby Yoda, seeing that Ahsoka is included. Just act fast and score it while it’s in-stock and discounted to just $35.99.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.