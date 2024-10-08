This Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar is one of the best I've ever tested – and its price has just been slashed for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, with the event taking place between October 8-9, and some excellent offers are happening - and one of the hottest is the chance to get the super Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar for $1,597.99 (was $1,997.99) at Amazon US in the US and for an incredible £949 (was £1,699) Amazon UK in the UK. This is the cheapest we've seen the HW-Q990D in either the US or UK.

Admittedly, this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen this soundbar – we've seen it very briefly at $1,197 before, so it's possible it may return to this price again closer to Black Friday – but the HW-Q990D is worth the money at full price so any discount is worth checking out, especially $400, and doubly so if you want to buy sooner than Black Friday.

The HW-Q990D is an 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that delivers an expansive, powerful and most importantly authentic Dolby Atmos sound that not many other soundbars can capture. During my time testing, I was blown away by it – so much so that it earned a well-deserved five stars and a key place in our list of the best soundbars.

Delivering a detailed, immersive and downright fun Dolby Atmos experience, the Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best soundbars we've ever seen. 11.1.4 channels across four units combine to offer a powerful, yet perfectly balanced sound that adds another dimension to any movies you're watching. As an added bonus, it also has HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz for gaming.

The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the most accomplished soundbars of 2024, continuing Samsung's trend in recent years of delivering arguably the most immersive sound you can get in a soundbar. Powerful, dynamic and with real, accurate Dolby Atmos sound, the HW-Q990D is a serious sound upgrade to any TV. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 inputs for gaming with 4K, 120Hz support.

In my Samsung HW-Q990D review, I praised its impressive sound quality, noting that it is "the pinnacle of what soundbar-based home theater system is capable of". Its combination of power, detail and control all meant that any movie, especially those with Dolby Atmos, were delivered to their very best. It's also no slouch with music either, with Dolby Atmos music also showcasing just what the HW-Q990D is capable of.

Not just perfect for sound, the HW-Q990D comes equipped with gaming features. Two HDMI 2.1 ports support not only 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate, but also Dolby Vision HDR – something Samsung's own TVs don't even handle (but means this is great for any other of the best TVs too)!

The Samsung HW-Q990D is easily one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars I've ever experienced and is sure to bring the movie theater to your home – I'd recommend checking out the Batmobile car chase from The Batman to start!

