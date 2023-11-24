The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs in the world and it's down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Sometimes it is worth waiting until Black Friday proper to find the best Black Friday deals. Case in point: LG’s C3 OLED TV, which has hit a record-low price in this fantastic Black Friday TV deal.

The LG C3 ranks as the best TV for sizes in our best OLED TVs guide – an easy choice given that it’s available in screen sizes ranging from 42 inches up to a whopping 83 inches.This deal at Amazon-affiliated Woot will net you a 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV for $1,436.99. Not only is that one of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals we’ve come across, but it’s one of the best overall TV deals we’ve seen this Black Friday season.

Certainly, there’s a catch, right? In this case, the total discount comes in the form of a $160 Visa gift card. And while the free standard shipping benefit Amazon Prime members enjoy will see the TV arrive at your doorstep in one week’s time, that Visa gift card will take 2-4 weeks to arrive. Still, if you’re planning on buying one of the top OLED TVs this Black Friday, you couldn’t do better than this deal.

Today's best Black Friday LG C3 OLED TV deal

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,436.99 at Woot

The best Black Friday OLED TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,436.99 at Woot. That's a whopping $563 discount and the lowest price we've yet seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display in this screen size.

In our LG C3 OLED TV review, we found it to offer great overall performance mainly due to LG’s new Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which improves HDR handling over the previous LG C2 OLED. And while the C3 doesn’t hit the same peak brightness heights as the step-up LG G3 OLED, it’s bright enough for most viewing environments and, with four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support, is also a great option for gaming.

If you’re looking for screen sizes other than 65 inches, this same Woot deal will get you a 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV for $2,246.99 and an 83-inch LG C3 OLED TV for 3,596.99. And while those are both impressive discounts, the 65-inch version for $1,436.99 is the sweet spot deal here, and the one we’d most recommend.

