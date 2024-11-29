The best Audible deal of the year is live for Black Friday: get three months for $0.99/mo plus $20 of credit for free

To celebrate Black Friday, Audible is offering a limited-time deal for first-time customers on its Audible Premium Plus membership. You can get Audible Premium Plus for $0.99/month (was $14.95/month) for the first three months and $20 credit toward Audible purchases if you sign up before 11:59 PM PT on December 2.

The typical Audible Premium Plus free trial offers only one month for free with one token toward an audiobook of your choice. While this offer isn't free, $3 for a three-month membership and three tokens for free audiobooks beats paying the full $14.95 a month after the free trial. This isn't the first time Audible has run a limited-time discount like this (the first three months were free during the Prime Day deal), but it's probably the last time it'll happen until next year.

Audible Black Friday deal now available

Audible Premium Plus Membership: was $14.95/month now $0.99/month at Audible Audible is Amazon's main digital storefront for audiobooks. Its Premium Plus Membership offers unlimited access to over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus library plus a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store. While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will receive $20 credit that can be used on any Audible product. While you'll be able to take advantage of the cheaper membership for a full three months, you'll want to use that credit on audiobooks you want to keep before December 31 or it will expire.

After the first three months, your membership will charge the standard $14.95/month rate during auto-renewal. If you plan on canceling as soon as the $0.99/month offer ends, be sure to use the $20 of Audible credit on books you want to keep in your library before it expires on December 31 at 11:59PM PT. You can cancel at any time from the Account Details page.

Like the basic Audible Plus membership, Premium Plus offers unlimited access to the over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus catalog plus an exclusive 30% discount on all Audible audiobooks. Premium Plus Members receive one token for a free audiobook every month. So, even if you want to cancel early, I'd advise sticking out until the beginning of the third month if you want to squeeze out every free audiobook you can get from this membership.

Need help deciding what to spend your credits on? Browse our best Audible books or the Audible bestsellers list.