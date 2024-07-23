The Apple AirPods Max are on sale for their lowest price yet - with a catch

Apple's premium over-ear headphones are looking pretty in pink, its cheapest color on sale. You can get the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon for $382.70 (was $549.99).



This is the lowest price yet for the Apple AirPods Max yet. However, you can only get the bright, coral-colored pink one for this price. The white, black, blue, and green headphones are also on sale, but they don't have as big of a discount right now. That said, you can still get them all for at least $100 off. If you don't mind the color, then this could be the Apple audio upgrade you've been looking for.

In its Apple AirPods Max Review, TechRadar praised its audio performance, user experience, and noise cancellation. We still backed its spatial audio as one of the best in our latest update, but highlighted we didn't think it was worth it for the full price. That's where this deal comes in.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: was $549.00 now $382.70 at Amazon The Apple AirPods Max are at their lowest price yet, but only for the pink one. These over-ear headphones stand out with their superior audio quality, noise cancellation, and user experience, especially with other Apple products. They can last up to 20 hours without charging, so it's also easy to take them out for a day trip. Even if you don't want pink, you can get any of the other colors for $100 off. The Appel AirPods Max come with a slim Smart Case and USB-C to Lightning cable.

The Apple AirPods Max lean into the promise of personalization with the H1 chips in each ear, which make it easier to adjust audio based on your ear shape and surroundings. It also increases comfort with the knit canopy wrapped around the headband and the cushy memory foam ear cups.

As part of the Apple family, it shares the appealing integration the company offers with its products. Just click "Connect" from the device you want to connect to using Bluetooth. You can automatically pair and switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It also pauses audio when you take off your headphones.

The Apple AirPods Max come with a slim Smart Case and a USB-C and lightning cable that can charge both the headphones and the case. While stored in the case, they enter an "ultra low-power state" that spends less energy. Expect up to 20 hours of listening, even with Active Noise Cancellation and Personalized Spatial Audio enabled. Unfortunately, This package doesn't come with Apple Care, and you can only add it for select colors.

In addition to the Apple AirPods Max, TechRadar also has a list of best iPhone deals for July 2024. We also have other options in our best wireless headphones list, which includes opinions from experts about headphones for any budget.