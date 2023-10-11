The 9 best Prime Day TV deals still live - $1,000 off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.