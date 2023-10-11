The 9 best Prime Day TV deals still live - $1,000 off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs
Prime Day TV deals end at midnight - save big before it's too late
Day two of Amazon's October Prime Day sale has arrived, and if you're looking for all the best Prime Day TV deals still available - you've come to the right place. I've gone through today's Amazon Prime Day sale and competing retailers like Walmart and Best Buy and hand-picked the very best nine deals on best-selling 4K and OLED displays.
Today's Prime Day TV deals include massive big-screen TVs for cheap and high-end OLED displays that are down to record-low prices. Some of the best offers include this Amazon 32-inch Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 and the best-selling 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV marked down to an all-time low of $997.98.
Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day TV deals, in fact, some of the best offers I've spotted today aren't from Amazon. Some examples include TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED, on sale for a new record-low of $1,445, this massive Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV down to just $448, both from Walmart and the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy.
See more of today's best Prime Day TV deals still available below, and keep in mind Amazon's 48-hour sale ends tonight at midnight, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event. Best Buy's rival sale also ends today, and Walmart's holiday event is extended till Thursday.
The 9 best Prime Day TV deals still available
Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was
$578 now $498 at Walmart
A 75-inch 4K under $500 is unheard of – or at least it was until I spotted this incredible deal at Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale. For just $498, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and the Roku experience for easy streaming and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon
Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always on my Prime Day wish list and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $997.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Another incredible big-screen TV deal from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was
$529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite Prime Day deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $379.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $379.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.
LG B3 65-inch OLED TV: was
$1496.99 now at $1296.99 at Amazon
The LG B3 is the hidden gem of the OLED TV world in 2023. With excellent contrast levels, vivid colors and deep blacks, the B3 offers outstanding picture quality. It also has excellent gaming performance and an intuitive smart TV platform. At under $1,300 for a 65-inch OLED, this is a real Prime Day bargain.
See more of the best TV deals and OLED TV deals, and look forward to the Black Friday TV deals event.
