The 2025 Lowe's Presidents' Day sale is live - save over $1,000 on major appliances
Plus, deals on tools, furniture, outdoor heaters and more
It's here. The Lowe's Presidents' Day sale has arrived with huge savings on major appliances, tools, furniture, vacuums and home improvement supplies. It's one of the biggest events of the year, and I'm here to break down all the best deals.
Lowe's is one of the most popular destinations during the Presidents' Day weekend, thanks to its significant savings on big-ticket items like major appliances. This year's sale doesn't disappoint, with the retailer offering 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, plus an additional 10% off when you spend $699 or more.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale also includes deals on tools from top brands, home decor like furniture, rugs, and lighting, and spring must-haves like patio items, gardening equipment, and outdoor tools.
Below are links to Lowe's most popular sale categories, followed by my pick of the top Presidents' Day deals at the retailer. If you're looking for more offers, you can visit our Presidents' Day sales guide, which is filled with today's best deals around the web.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale 2025 – quick links
- Appliances: 40% off washing machines, refrigerators & dishwashers
- Home Decor: up to $400 off furniture, rugs & mattresses
- Lawn & Garden: tools & lawn accessories from $9.99
- Lighting & ceiling fans: up to 40% off decor, lights & ceiling fans
- Mattresses: up to $750 off Serta, Sweetnight, and other brands
- Outdoor tools: lawnmowers, blowers & trimmers from $99
- Patio furniture: up to 40% off fire pits & outdoor heating
- Tools: save on DeWalt, Craftsman & Kobalt
- Vacuums: up to $300 off Samsung, Bissel, Shark, and more
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale 2025 – the top 5 deals
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances
The most popular offer from the Lowe's Presidents' Day sale is on major appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool. You can also save an additional 10% on select appliances when you spend $699 or more.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to $150 on tools and accessories
Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker for Presidents' Day. The retailer is also offering a free battery when you buy select tools.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to $400 on furniture, rugs and mattresses
The Lowe's Presidents' Day sale is one of the best opportunities to score massive savings on all things home decor. You can save up to $400 on furniture, rugs, mattresses, window treatments, mirrors and wall art.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to 45% bathroom vanities
The first big furniture-related event in the Lowe's Presidents' Day sale covers bathroom vanities - a somewhat niche category but essential nonetheless. The potential savings here are big (up to 45% off) and cover a wide range of vanities. Regardless of your preferred style or budget, you can get some great discounts here, as well as free delivery.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale: save up to $1,000 on patio furniture and outdoor tools
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale includes impressive out-of-season deals on select patio furniture sets at the retailer. February is pretty early to think about upgrading your patio set, but these discounts are exceptionally strong, so it warrants an early look.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
