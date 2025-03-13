Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor

Shop Target's best spring deals from your favorite brands

Target sale
The weather is starting to get warmer, spring break is on the horizon, and Target is celebrating with a huge spring sale. The retailer has rare discounts across its site on everything from clothing to outdoor furniture, Easter essentials, TVs, kitchen appliances, and Apple devices.

Target's Spring sale has something for everyone, whether you're looking for spring break essentials like luggage, swimsuits, and headphones or want to get a head start on the upcoming Easter holiday with decor and basket fillers. The retailer also has spring clearance on tech gadgets, including record-low prices on best-selling TVs.

Below are links to Target's most popular spring sale categories, followed by my pick of the top 9 deals. A few stand-out offers include this LG 50-inch 4K smart TV for just $299.99, Shark's best-selling Navigator Lift-away vacuum on sale for $149.99 and the Easter essentials from just $5.

Shop more of Target's best spring deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers that will be ending soon.

Target spring sale - the 9 best deals

Target Easter sale: decor, basket fillers, and clothing from $5

Target Easter sale: decor, basket fillers, and clothing from $5
Everything you need for the upcoming Easter holiday is at Target - decor, basket fillers and clothing for the whole family. You can find deals on Easter baskets, tableware, candy, and Easter dresses, shirts, pants, and shoes, with prices starting at just $5.

Ninja BL610 Blender
Ninja BL610 Blender: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Target

This best-selling Ninja blender is down to just $79.99 at Target's spring sale. It comes with a 72-oz pitcher and 1000 watts of power, allowing you to easily whip up your favorite frozen drink in minutes - a warm weather essential.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro
Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Target

An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Today's deal from Target's spring sale is just $10 more than the record-low price.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Target

If you're looking for an affordable yet capable upright vacuum, Target has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $149.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $429.99 now $299.98 at Target

If you want the best of the best in the cordless vacuum world, Target has the powerful Dyson V8 on sale for just $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153.99 at Target

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are a spring break essential and Target has the earbuds on sale for $169.99. The AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds on the market thanks to excellent sound, top-tier noise cancellation and an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

LG UT75 50-inch 4K Smart TV
LG UT75 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $369.99 now $299.99 at Target

This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $299.99 - a record-low price. The mid-size display delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024)
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Target

If you want to upgrade to a premium display, Target has Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame QLED TV to a record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $339.99 at Target

The TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV, priced at only $339.99, is an incredible big-screen budget option. It packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in all for under $400.

Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

