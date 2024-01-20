Super Bowl TV deals are live at Target: shop big-screen 4K TVs from $399.99

The 2024 Super Bowl is just weeks away, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV to watch the big game, Target is a fantastic destination. The retailer launched a wide range of Super Bowl TV deals with massive savings from brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL.



I've listed all the best deals below, which include everything from a premium OLED display to budget-big-screen TVs, with prices starting at just $399.99. Some of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals include this Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for only $399.99, LG's stunning C3 OLED TV marked down to $1,699.99, and Samsung's 65-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $649.99.



You'll find more of the top deals from Target below, followed by today's best Super Bowl TV sales around the web. You can also visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for more offers from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

Today's best Target Super Bowl TV deals

Vizio 50-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Target

This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is down to $329.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a best-seller, and Target has the 55-inch model on sale for just $329.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Target

If you're looking for a big-screen budget Super Bowl TV deal, Target has this Hisense 65-inch A6 Series on sale for just $399.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Target

Another big-screen budget option is the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV for only $399.99. The TCL TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

Samsung 65-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $899.99 now $749.99 at Target

If you're wanting to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and this 65-inch model is on sale for $749.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Target

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $729.99 now $649.99 at Target

If you don't need a QLED or OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 75-inch model for $649.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor, plus Object Tracking Sound Lite and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

More Super Bowl TV sales

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.