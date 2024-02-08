The best TV deals at Target: save up to $1,000 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Looking for this week's best Target TV deals? I'm rounding up all the best offers on this page, with a wide range of sizes and prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Hisense.



Target's TV deals include everything from big-screen budget sets to premium OLED displays, with competitive prices, so there's hopefully something for everyone. Right now is a particularly great time to pick up a bargain, thanks to impressive Super Bowl TV deals at the retail giant, with record-low prices from all the top brands.



Below, you'll find all the best Target TV deals, which will be updated weekly with all the top offers. If you're looking for more bargains, you can visit our main TV deals guide, and if you're after a premium display, you can check out our OLED TV deals roundup.

This week's best Target TV deals

TCL 40-inch S3 S-Class FHD HDR Smart TV: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Target

If you're looking for a smaller-screen cheap display, Target's TV deals include this TCL 40-inch HD TV on sale for only $149.99. While the TCL TV lacks 4K resolution, you're still getting smart capabilities with the Google experience and a handy voice remote.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $269.99 now $249.99 at Target

Get this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $249.99, a fantastic value considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Target

This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is down to $329.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $299.99 at Target

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a best-seller, and Target has the 55-inch model on sale for just $299.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Target

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 55-inch model for $479.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a mid-size TV.

Hisense A6 Series 65-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Target

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV deal, Target has this Hisense 65-inch A6 Series on sale for just $399.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Target

Another big-screen budget option is the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K smart TV for only $399.99. The TCL TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Target

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Target

Target has the best-selling Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,899.99 at Target

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.