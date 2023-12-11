Sorry, haters – Amazon’s festive footwear deals just made Crocs even harder to resist

I know what you’re thinking: you wouldn't be caught dead in a pair of Crocs. Or at least, that’s what you thought before you started seeing those colorful foam clogs on the feet of more than just young children and elderly gardeners.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Crocs are cool in 2023 – just ask Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Madonna, John Cena or your local gym-fluencer – and it’s about time that you, too, embraced the comfortable practicality of these reptile-inspired shoes.

And what better time to buy a pair of Crocs than right now? In both the US and UK, Amazon continues to offer a range of Crocs at a hefty discount, with some models – like the uber-comfortable lined Crocs – available for less than half price right now. Go on, you know you want to...

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs

US: was $49.99 now $34.02 at Amazon

UK: was £44.99 now £28.41 at Amazon

Amazon has a range of Crocs, including its best-selling Classic Unisex Clogs, on sale right now. The above prices represent the best possible discounts currently live in the US and UK, though the savings vary with each size and color configuration. The minimum saving, however, seems to be 20%, with the maximum potential saving 50%.

Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clogs

US: was $49.99 now $29.93 at Amazon

UK: was £54.99 now £26.35 at Amazon

As with the Classic Unisex Crocs, Amazon is offering up to 50% off the even-more-comfortable Classic Lined Clogs this holiday season. Designed with function and warmth in mind, these cozy clogs are lined with a toasty fuzz, while the traditional heel straps give you a secure, snug fit for step-in-and-go comfort.

Crocs Jibbitz Shoe Charms: was $16.99 now $10.69 at Amazon

What are Crocs without Jibbitz? Every pair of Crocs can hold 26 of these friendly-looking rubber attachments, which are designed to be traded with friends and family (they're basically the footwear equivalent of Pokémon). In the US, Amazon is currently offering this five-pack for $5 less than usual.

For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!

More holiday sales