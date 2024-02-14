Shop the 13 best appliance deals at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

Are you looking for the best Presidents' Day appliance deals? Just ahead of the official sale event (taking place on Monday, February 19), Amazon has launched a massive Presidents' Day sale, and the best offers are on small appliances, including kitchen devices and vacuums. I've gone through the sale to bring you the 13 best Presidents' Day appliance sales to shop right now.



Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Presidents' Day sales, thanks to record-low prices on air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and microwaves from brands like Ninja, Dyson, Keurig, Bissell, Instant Pot, and Roomba. Below, I've listed links to Amazon's appliance sales, followed by the 13 best deals. Some highlights include the viral Fullstar vegetable chopper on sale for just $24.99, the powerful Dyson V12 cordless vacuum marked down to $499.99, and the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $89.95.



Shop more of the best Presidents' Day appliance deals at Amazon below, and if you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

The 13 best Presidents' Day appliance deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $24.99.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $76.49 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for a fantastic price of $76.49 when you apply the additional $13.50 coupon at checkout. The four-quart air fryer has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but also roast, crisp, reheat, and dehydrate.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker: was $129 now $89.95 at Amazon

An Instant Pot pressure cooker is a great addition to any kitchen thanks to its superb versatility. Right now, this 9-in-1 Plus model is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. While it's not as heavily featured as some Instant models, it's just as capable of providing great results.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $125.44 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to $125.44 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Toshiba EM131A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This highly-rated Toshiba microwave is down to $129.99, which is the lowest price we've seen in years. You're getting a large 1. 2 cubic feet capacity, plus 1100 watts of power and 10 power settings for quick and easy meals.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $179 now $118 at Amazon

Upgrade your coffee maker to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, which is down to just $118 at Amazon. The Vertuo Next features a slim, sleek design so it doesn't take up much room and can brew a creamy espresso in minutes.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $119.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the Little Green model Deluxe on sale for $119.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $169.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo provides powerful suction that features a FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum can also transform into a detachable, portable canister vacuum for quick and easy cleanups. Today's early Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $199.99.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba J7 on sale for $297.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba j7 delivers powerful suction and includes PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles such as pet waste and furniture.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349 at Amazon

The Amazon Presidents' Day sale includes the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $349. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. It has been cheaper before, but this is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lighted cordless vacuum cleaner, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $499.99. The powerful vacuum can intelligently adapt power based on debris detected, and the LCD screen shows the total picked-up particles on the screen as you clean.

