There's a massive Presidents' Day sale at Amazon - shop the 17 best deals

It felt like it just snuck up on us, but Presidents' Day is almost here. It's nearly a week away – taking place on Monday, February 19 – but Amazon is getting a head start by launching a massive Presidents' Day sale. In it, you can find deals on everything from TVs, smart home devices and headphones to kitchen appliances, vacuums, bedding, and more. I've gone through today's Presidents' Day sale and picked out the 17 best deals just below.



Presidents' Day sales typically include a mix of products with record-low prices on some of last year's best-selling tech and home items. Below, you'll find links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by the very best deals.

Some highlights include Amazon's own devices, like the all-new Echo Show 8 on sale for $89.99, the popular Nespresso VertuoPlus marked down to a fantastic price of $139.39, and the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low of $1,596.99.



Amazon Presidents' Day sale - the 17 best deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $21.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now on sale for $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

All-new Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

My personal favorite Presidents' Day deal is the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a Sengled smart color bulb for just $24.99 - a massive 58% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

All-new Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the earbuds down to $99.95. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 shy of the record low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $125.44 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to $125.44 at Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.



Learn more in our Instant Vortex Plus review

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $249 now $139 at Amazon

Upgrade your coffee maker to the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which is down to $139 at Amazon. That's a massive 44% discount and the lowest price we've seen in years. The VertuoPlus can brew a creamy espresso in minutes and includes a milk frother for hot or cold coffees.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $119.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's early Presidents' Day sale has the Little Green model Deluxe on sale for $119.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $169.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $299.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $549.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen display in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can get Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series Fire TV for $799.99 - the lowest price we've seen in years. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to an OLED display with the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV, down to a record-low price of $1,596.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

