Samsung's best bargain phone looks expensive and its back to its lowest price ever

Samsung doesn’t just make the best expensive Android phones you can buy, it also makes some of the best bargain phones, like this Galaxy A54 5G, now on sale at Amazon for $324.99. That’s a big $125 savings, dropping this fine mid-range phone to the lowest price we’ve seen.

Samsung takes much of what it learns from the Galaxy S family and brings it to the Galaxy A54, so the design is strikingly familiar if you’ve ever seen Samsung’s premiere Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has great displays and fine cameras for a phone in this price range — much more versatile than competitors from Motorola and OnePlus.

Best of all, the Galaxy A54 5G is durable. It is water resistant with IP67 certification, so you can drop it into the pool without worry. It also uses sturdy Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, so it should survive minor scrapes and falls.

Make sure you get the correct model, especially if you’re going to be using this phone in the US. There is a slightly cheaper version at Amazon that is meant for Latin American networks. It will work on T-Mobile, but not as well on Verizon and AT&T. Look for the US networks model, or whatever is appropriate for your region.

The Galaxy A54 is Samsung's best all-around bargain phone, and at this price there really isn't any competition worth considering. You get Samsung's great durability and design, versatile cameras, and plenty of software features. This is the lowest price we've seen for a phone that hasn't been on the market a full year, so if you need a great phone at the best price, this is the one to buy.

