Samsung's best bargain phone looks expensive and its back to its lowest price ever
The Galaxy A54 5G looks and performs like a premium phone
Samsung doesn’t just make the best expensive Android phones you can buy, it also makes some of the best bargain phones, like this Galaxy A54 5G, now on sale at Amazon for $324.99. That’s a big $125 savings, dropping this fine mid-range phone to the lowest price we’ve seen.
Samsung takes much of what it learns from the Galaxy S family and brings it to the Galaxy A54, so the design is strikingly familiar if you’ve ever seen Samsung’s premiere Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has great displays and fine cameras for a phone in this price range — much more versatile than competitors from Motorola and OnePlus.
Best of all, the Galaxy A54 5G is durable. It is water resistant with IP67 certification, so you can drop it into the pool without worry. It also uses sturdy Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, so it should survive minor scrapes and falls.
Make sure you get the correct model, especially if you’re going to be using this phone in the US. There is a slightly cheaper version at Amazon that is meant for Latin American networks. It will work on T-Mobile, but not as well on Verizon and AT&T. Look for the US networks model, or whatever is appropriate for your region.
Samsung Galaxy A54: was
$449.99 now $324.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy A54 is Samsung's best all-around bargain phone, and at this price there really isn't any competition worth considering. You get Samsung's great durability and design, versatile cameras, and plenty of software features. This is the lowest price we've seen for a phone that hasn't been on the market a full year, so if you need a great phone at the best price, this is the one to buy.
More after-Christmas sales
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Fitbit: up to 30% off at Best Buy
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nike: up to 50% off running shoes & clothes
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Target: 40% off fitness equipement, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Treadmills: from $179.99 at Walmart
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Tom Power