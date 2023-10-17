Quick! The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV gets $900 slashed off price ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals are arriving earlier than ever, which means you can take advantage of some great discounts right now. One example is a stunning offer from Best Buy that slashes a whopping $900 off the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV. Bringing the price down from $2,499.99 to $1,599.99, today's deal offers the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



Today's deal from Best Buy on the LG C3 OLED is a new record-low price, and we can't guarantee you'll see a deeper discount at the official 2023 Black Friday deals event. The 2022 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,496.99, just $100 less than today's deal on the LG C3. If you want the latest and greatest display in your home, we highly recommend grabbing this incredible deal now before it's too late.

One of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far is the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,496 - the best deal you can find right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Walmart. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,498 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,498. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off the MSRP. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

