Prime Day deal: JBL's cheapest portable speaker just got cheaper
The JBL Go 3 is the perfect go-to for a short, outdoor summer outing
There isn't much time left for Amazon Prime Day. If you're a fan of outdoor music, you might want to add this portable speaker to your list while it's under $35. The JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker is available at Amazon for $31.53 (it was $49.95).
JBL Go 3 is JBL's smallest speaker that you can easily hook to your bag or pocket. While it doesn't have as long a battery life as the newer JBL Clip 4, it offers almost the same specs on all points besides voltage power (4.2W versus 5W). The JBL Clip 4 costs about twice as much as the Go 3, so unless the battery life needs to last over 5 hours, it's worth the price for an even cheaper deal on the older but still useful speaker.
Today's best JBL Portable Speaker deal
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker: was $49.95 now $31.53 at Amazon
The JBL Go 3 portable speaker is arguably JBL's best-value speaker because of its portability and battery life for an affordable price. It's half the price of its newer model, the JBL Clip 4, but offers nearly the same specs. The only differences are its 4.2W output and 5 hours of battery life versus the Clip's 5W output and 10 hours. If you frequently go on short outings where music can make a difference, this is your best bet.
It's perfect for hiking or sunbathing on the beach because of its compact size and durability. Just connect using your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth device, and you're golden. The IP67 rating certifies that the JBL Go 3's waterproof and dustproof enough to endure outdoor hazards like rain or dirt. It can also last up to 5 hours on a single charge, so you can take it to an outdoor meetup like a picnic without worrying about battery.
Note: You can get the JBL Go 3 in multiple colors, but not all of them have the same discount. The cheapest ones include black, blue, gray, and red. If you don't mind a $2 increase, you can also buy green or pink for $33.57 (was $49.95).
For options outside of the JBL Go 3, see our list of best waterproof speakers for 2024.
Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.