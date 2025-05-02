No Jedi mind trick, this is: score up to 37% off Star Wars Lego sets in celebration of May the Fourth
Yes, we know Star Wars Day isn't a real holiday, but we'll take any excuse to buy more Lego
Thanks to its similarity to the classic phrase "may The Force be with you", May fourth is celebrated as Star Wars Day each year. It’s the day to live out your Jedi dreams and celebrate all things Star Wars – but Amazon is way ahead of you.
As well as big savings on the Star Wars: Outlaws video game, figurines and a book of Star Wars dad jokes, Amazon is celebrating Star Wars Day 2025 with up to 37% off Star Wars Lego sets.
With an array of discounts on everything from AU$310 off the gigantic Millennium Falcon and AU$170 off the Republic Attack Cruiser, to smaller sets for as little as AU$13.95, there's something for everyone in this Star Wars Day Lego sale. So, whether you're looking for a pièce de résistance for your mantlepiece, a fun afternoon with your kids or just want your next Lego fix, Amazon has you covered. These are my personal favourites.
Save AU$139.34
Can't decide whether you love the look of the X-Wing or TIE Fighter more? You don't need to with this bundle that allows you to mix-and-match pieces of each starfighter – or just rebuild them traditionally. Also in this bundle is the Dark Falcon. I think black and red make things look cooler, and that's exactly what this is – the Millennium Falcon if it turned to the dark side. It also includes six classic mini-figures like you've never seen before, including Jedi Vader, Beach Luke and Darth Jar Jar.
Dark Falcon (AU$211.64) and the TIE Fighter / X-Wing Mash-up (AU$129) are also available separately at 28% off.
Save AU$52.99
While it's aimed at kids older than 10, this set can be a cute addition to a bookshelf or desk – it's really hard to go past this Grogu set for less than AU$100. Sitting in his pram, this is a pretty large piece at 19 x 18 x 16 cm and it comes with neat accessories like Grogu's favourite treat (a Sorgan frog), a shifter knob and a cookie for him to hold in his hands. The figure also has moveable arms and a poseable head/ears.
Save AU$20.99
Remember when Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas requested the most powerful army in the galaxy? No? Well, this ship cost the Galactic Republic 20,000 credits – so snagging it for just AU$59 is quite the deal. Made for adults to put on display, it might be tough for younger kids to build on their own – but it's the perfect gift for any older Star Wars lover, though.
Save AU$12.99
Whether you're looking for smaller sets to decorate your workspace, or just want some quick builds that don't require hours on end, Amazon has some great options to choose from – but this is my favourite. It features a Mandalorian Nite Owl and Warrior facing off against two Imperial Commandos, each with a blaster. The best part? You can attach a jetpack to each mini-figure and use the transparent element to make them ‘fly’. At these prices, I might grab more than one.
• Mando and Grogu’s N-1 Starfighter: AU$49.99 now AU$32
• BARC Speeder Escape Set: AU$39.99 now AU$29
• Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: AU$19.99 now AU$13.60
• Star Wars Jedi Bob’s Starfighter: AU$59.99 now AU$38
Looking for more ways to celebrate?
Disney Plus is where you want to be. Coming to Disney Plus on May 4 – after it debuts in Fortnite – is Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. This six-episode animated anthology series follows two iconic villains; Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.
Ventress – a former assassin trained in the dark side – is given the chance to turn over a new leaf and forced to go on the run with a new ally, while Bane – ruthless bounty hunter turned marshal – must face his past when he runs into an old friend.
This adds to a library that includes the original trilogy, prequels, sequels and, most importantly, Andor season two. With six episodes out and six more to come, each weekly release plays like its own movie-length adventure, with the last three episodes leading right up to the days before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Subscribe to celebrate with the best piece of live-action Star Wars since 1983.
