My GHD straighteners have lasted me 16 years, but this Prime Day deal has convinced me it's finally time to replace them

The GHD Original straighteners have dropped to their lowest price ever in the Prime Day sales. Head over to Amazon right now, and you can pick up a pair for £79.99 rather than the usual £116. That's the cheapest we've ever seen them for, and if they last half as long as my current pair have, it'll be an excellent investment.

My GHDs have been with me since my first year of university. It's now 16 years later, and I have forgotten almost everything I learned in my course, but my GHDs are still with me – and they still work. Sure, I'm no longer using them to iron all life from my locks every morning aggressively, but if I need them for the occasional shape-up, they're more than up to the task.

It's a testament to how effective the design is that today's version looks and performs pretty much the same as my pair, with just a few performance and usability tweaks to help bring them up to par. New sensors ensure perfectly consistent temperatures across the plates, which feature a glossy coating for snag-free gliding. There's a swivel cord, and they switch off after 30 minutes of no use. There are fancier, more feature-heavy examples in TechRadar's best straighteners roundup, but these do everything I'd want them to. Let's take a closer look at the deal...

GHD Original hair straightener: was £115.83 now £79.99 at Amazon The GHD Original hair straighteners are simple but effective and ultra-reliable. They heat up quickly, the plates are smooth and deliver consistent heat, the swivel cord makes them easier to wield, and they'll switch off automatically after 30 minutes of no use. The relatively narrow plates and curved edges make curling a breeze, too. The Prime Day deal is the cheapest price we've ever seen – they've never dropped below £95 before.

While the GHD Original is perfect for my needs – I only use straighteners occasionally and prefer something simple and reliable – if you have more complex hair needs or want to get creative with styling, there are more advanced models on the market that might be a better choice.

For example, many straighteners let you adjust the temperature to avoid unnecessary heat damage. Perhaps the most innovative brand in this space is Dyson – the Dyson Corrale straighteners have flexible plates that gather the hair, again with the aim of enabling you to use less heat, while the Dyson Airstrait lets you straighten from wet (albeit with a more natural finish). Those are very much premium options, though – there are plenty of mid-range picks to explore too.

If you're in the business of upgrading your styling setup, head to our guide to the best hair dryers for our tried-and-tested recommendations in that product category.

