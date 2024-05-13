Memorial Day preview: save up to $1,000 on stunning OLED TVs at Best Buy

The 2024 Memorial Day sales event is exactly two weeks away, and Best Buy is giving us a preview with a huge sale on some of our best-rated OLED TVs. I'm rounding up the seven best deals below, which include up to $1,000 from brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung.



Memorial Day sales always include impressive offers on OLED TVs, with huge price cuts on older-model sets, plus fresh discounts on 2024 displays. Best Buy's preview sale includes just that, with huge price cuts on last year's best-rated OLED TVs and first-time discounts on brand-new displays. Some highlights include Samsung's top-rated 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, Sony's 55-inch A75L OLED TV marked down to $1,199.99, and a $100 discount on LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV.



Shop more of today's best OLED TV deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can check our 2024 Memorial Day TV sales guide, which includes premium OLED and QLED displays, as well as budget TVs from brands like TLC, Insignia, and Hisense.

Memorial Day preview: OLED TV deals at Best Buy

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest OLED TV deal is this 55-inch Sony A75L on sale for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest OLED TV features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's offer from Best Buy brings the 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,199.99.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, which is only $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw a few weeks ago. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has Samsung's all-new 55-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,899.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 77-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,499.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the 77-inch model down to $3,499.99, thanks to a $1,000 discount.

