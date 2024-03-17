Lucky you: Amazon just launched a huge St. Patrick's Day sale - shop the 13 best deals

It's Sunday, March 17, which means it's St. Patrick's Day. To celebrate, Amazon just launched a huge sale with deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, AirPods, smart home devices, and more. Luckily for you, I've gone through Amazon's sale and selected the 13 best deals worthy of your time.



• Shop Amazon's full St. Patrick's Day sale



Today's lucky deals include record-low prices and are a preview to next week's event, the Amazon Big Spring sale, thanks to discounts from brands like Apple, Dyson, Bissell, LG, and Sony. Some highlights include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189, the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum marked down to $199.99, and Amazon's Blink security cameras on sale for $64.99 - the lowest price we've seen.



Shop more of Amazon's best St. Patrick's Day deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon St. Patrick's Day sale - the 13 best deals

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPillows-for-Sleeping-2-Pack%2Fdp%2FB01LYNW421%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart XL Air Fryer Oven:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FInstant-Pot-Customizable-Touchscreen-Dishwasher-Safe%2Fdp%2FB07VM1FT8W%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c5bf235f_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $119.99, now $79.95 at Amazon

The top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer is on sale for $79.95 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The six-quart air fryer includes four different functions: crisps, roasts, reheats, and bakes, and features Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B%2Fdp%2FB0016HF5GK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $123.34 now $98 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Multi-Purpose model on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J1B7BY%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07WDDT3G5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-Navigator-Professional-Anti-Allergy-NV360%2Fdp%2FB00JH98GR4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $219.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to shell out for a Dyson, Amazon has the top-rated Shark Navigator Deluxe on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod and clean it anywhere above the floor.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-AV992-Cleaning-Perfect-Compatible%2Fdp%2FB08T6VXFM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $199.99. That's a massive 47% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and you can control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or voice control, thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a best-seller, and Amazon has the latest version on sale for a record-low price of $189. Our AirPods Pro 2 review rated them highly as some of the best earbuds you can buy. They feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a mid-size display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $399 now $328 at Amazon

The Sony WH-100XM5 are some of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-wireless-headphones-1280344" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best wireless headphones you can buy, thanks to class-leading noise-canceling technology, superb sound, and a new sleek, comfortable design. Today's limited-time deal from Amazon brings the price down to $328, which matches the record-low we saw during Black Friday.

Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-Outsize-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB0C2J9VLFW%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the powerful Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum on sale for $449.99. The Dyson Outsize is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Refresh-AI-Powered-OLED65C2PUA%2Fdp%2FB09RMRNSBF%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,899.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,396.99. In our LG C2 OLED review, the gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, making it a fantastic deal for those looking for a premium display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p%3FskuId%3D6535929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $ <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Processor-AI-Powered-OLED65C3PUA%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> 2,499.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a $900 discount and the best deal you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

