Last chance! These post-Prime Day air fryer deals could still save you up to £60

The 2023 edition of Amazon Prime Day has officially come to an end, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until next year for a great air fryer deal.

A handful of Prime Day air fryer deals are still live in the UK, and below, and we've rounded up four of the best, at four different price points, that we think are still worth considering.

Chief among the remaining Prime Day air fryer deals are savings on popular Instant, Philips and Russell Hobbs models, a few of which feature on our list of the best air fryers money can buy.

It's worth clarifying that these deals aren't actually exclusive to Amazon Prime members – unlike those during Prime Day proper – meaning you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to get them. You do, however, still need a Prime membership for free next-day delivery, but the good news is that Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial, so you don't have to commit any extra money to the cause right now.

Best remaining Prime Day air fryer deals

Instant Vortex 4-in-1: was £99.99 now

£69.20 at Amazon

Ideal for small to medium households, the Instant Vortex air fryer is great for baking cakes and pastries as well as roasting chicken – not too shabby for a model that retails for less than £100, and right now, it's only £69.20, making it an even bigger money-saver and a perfect choice for air fryer novices.

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series L: was £150 now £90 at Amazon

This swanky-looking Philips air fryer – which is officially known as the Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252/91 – is still at an almost-record-low £90 at Amazon right now. For that price, you'll get a touchscreen with seven preset programs, a keep-warm function, which keeps your food at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes, and a handy suite of recipes via the NutriU App.

Russell Hobbs 27170 SatisFry Extra Large Air Fryer: was £170 now £115.02 at Amazon

Russell Hobbs is an established name in the world of home appliances, and for good reason. The brand's SatisFry air fryer – which is still discounted to £115.02 post-Prime Day – boasts an 8-litre capacity and 10 food settings, and comes with a two-year manufacturer's guarantee (plus one extra year if you register the product online within 28 days). Put simply, this is a cracking Prime Day deal.

Instant Vortex Plus dual drawer air fryer 8.5L: was £199.99 now £159 at Amazon

This dual air fryer has a whopping 8.5L capacity, making it one of the largest air fryers available. It can be split into two zones or used as just one massive cooker, and both sides can be controlled independently if you're cooking things with different timings and temperatures. £159 is the best price we've ever seen for the Instant Vortex Plus, so we don't expect stock to last long.

As mentioned, Prime Day proper has officially come to an end, so these air fryer prices are unlikely to be bettered until this year's Black Friday deals event rolls around in November.

It's also worth noting that Amazon could pull the rug on these deals at any time, with one or all four models returning to their original retail prices in the coming hours. As such, we'd advice cashing in on these savings right now, since you may not get a better opportunity to snag an air fryer deal for some time.