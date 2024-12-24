It's Christmas eve but you can still get these 12 instant-delivery last-minute gift cards

It happens to everyone – sometimes you simply forget that last-minute Christmas gift for a loved one. No worries, however, because I've got you covered. Several of the biggest retailers offer instant delivery on e-gift cards, which are the perfect option if you're looking for something pronto.

I've rounded up today's best last-minute gift cards just down below for our readers, with a diverse range of stores to help give plenty of options. Not only are these gift cards great because they can be delivered via email instantly, but they're also great for simply throwing in a little extra on top of an existing gift, as they start at just $5.

My list starts with classics such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, all good 'safe' options, but you'll also find some great gift cards for gamers, tech lovers, and outdoorsy types. There are even a few deals on e-gift cards right now, which could potentially save you a few bucks or get you a free gift. These include a $20 gift card at Lowe's when you spend more than $100 and a $100 gift card at Adidas for just $75.

Check out my list just down below or alternatively head on over to our main Christmas sales page to see more of today's best deals.

10 last-minute Christmas gift cards

Amazon gift card: from as little as $25

Ahh the classic – the Amazon gift card. If you're looking for the safest of the safe for a Christmas gift you can't get any safer than an Amazon gift card. It's a little soulless, but you can at least personalize your card with some custom backdrops and messages. And, let's face it, with millions of listings your giftee isn't going to have any trouble finding something they want or need on Amazon.

Target: e-gift cards from $5

Another great option for a Christmas e-gift card is Target, which offers customizable cards of anywhere from $5 to $500 in value. As with Amazon, you can personalize your card here with various backgrounds to give it a more Holiday-centric look.

Adidas: get a $100 gift card for $75 at Adidas

Here's a rare example of a gift card deal in the run-up to Christmas and a superb choice in particular for those sporty types. Over at Adidas, the official store is offering massive $100 e-gift cards for just $75. This is a great option in particular right now since Adidas is running a comprehensive end-of-year-sale with up to 60% off both men and women's apparel.

Lowe's: get a $20 Lowe's gift card when you spend $100

Here's an opportunity to get a nice little gift for yourself this Christmas. Over at Lowe's, the store is throwing in a free $20 gift card when you spend $100 on an e-Gift card, which is a great bonus deal. Lowe's is another store right now that's offering big end-of-year sales so this could be a great option to save some cash all-around.

Etsy gift card: starting at $25

This is a good option if you want to get something more thoughtful than the usual Amazon gift card but are stuck for specific ideas. Etsy's vast range of boutique sellers means it's perfect for things like jewellery, clothing, and decor – especially if you want something a little different or quirky. There are too many options to list here, but you'll find plenty of items for $25 or under across a wide range of categories at Etsy.

Audible Premium Plus: three months subscription plus three books for $45 at Audible

What do you get the book lover who already has everything? An Audible Plus subscription, of course. This Amazon subsidiary has extensive gift card options right now including a full membership to its Plus service. You get full access to the Audible Plus catalogue of over 11,000 books and podcasts, and, crucially, one free book token per month. That means that even if your giftee decides to cancel their sub after their months are up, they'll still have free books in their library to keep forever.

Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox gift cards: from $20 at Amazon

Getting a gift card for one of the big online gaming stores at Amazon is a little more heartfelt and personalised than simply getting a straight-up Amazon gift card. All thee big console gaming brands are currently supported over at Amazon so this could be a good choice, regardless of whether the person you're buying for is a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo gamer.

3-month Xbox game pass: was $42.09 now $29.29 at CDKeys

Here's a great one for both Xbox and PC gamers. You can currently get a healthy discount on a 3-month Xbox game pass at the retailer CDKeys – a great saving on one of the best online game libraries on the market. This subscription will get your giftee unlimited access to hundreds of the latest titles, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Avowed.

IKEA gift card: get gift cards up to $100 at IKEA

Let's face it – everyone loves IKEA and has at least one piece of IKEA furniture in their house. An IKEA gift card is an all-round safe bet. Better still, you're going to get yourself a nice little $10 bonus freebie if you buy at least $50 in gift cards ahead of Christmas. Note, however, that this e-gift card is only redeemable on the IKEA website, not in-store (click and collect is still an option).

Lululemon: e-gift cards up to $1,000 in value

If you know someone likes to work out, they're sure to love a Lululemon branded e-gift card. With a wide range of comfortable clothing for both working out and casual use, there's plenty to spend a gift card on at Lululemon. Also available at this retailer are a range of accessories like bags, hats, and footwear.

REI: personalized e-gift cards from $10

A great option for the 'outdoorsy' type of recipient, you'll be sure your adventurous friends and family have plenty to choose from at REI. Not only can you get a whole range of apparel from brands such as North Face and Patagonia here, but there are plenty of specialist sports-focused goods for serious hobbyists. Hiking, climbing, camping, and running are all covered here.

