I'm TechRadar's TV reviewer, and here are the 31 best TV deals I've found on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to update your TV and with the sale now live, there are tons of fantastic offers to scroll through - which can be a little intimidating. I've scrolled through countless deals and below are more than 30 that I think are worth buying, covering every size and budget imaginable.

Of this list of deals, there are five highlights that really caught my eye. These include the 65-inch LG C3 OLED for $1,396.99 (was $2,499.99) – a record-low for one of the most popular OLEDs of 2023. There's also the 55-inch Hisense U8N for $798 (was $1,099), which is shaping up to be one of the best TVs of 2023, and the 75-inch Amazon Omni series for $699.99 (was $1,049.99), an super-low price for a TV in this size.

On the smaller screen size, there's the 32-inch Insignia F20 HD TV for $74.99 (was $129.99), which is a bargain for a TV this size. And finally, one of the best budget TVs I reviewed recently, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch is available for $359.99 (was $449.99), which even at full price is a steal for what it offers.

The other deals on this list are easily the best Prime Day TV deals I've found so far and are organized by size. OLED however gets its own section, because it's so popular, and there are some seriously good savings on the premium tech.

Today's best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day TV deals: OLED TVs

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

For Prime Day, Amazon has dropped LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,396.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The smallest Samsung S90D is still a feature packed TV, just like its bigger brethren. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Prime Day deal of $102 off makes it a little cheaper.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 – a price drop we wouldn't expect for many months. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,997.99 now $1,497.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $1,497.99.

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality and the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision HDR enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,597.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

LG G4 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,796 at Amazon

The LG G4 is the brightest OLED TV the company has made to date, with its most advanced image processing so far. It's a stunning set that makes for a beautiful home theater upgrade, and it's also packed with all the latest gaming features (such as 4K 144Hz and VRR) available across all four of its HDMI ports. LG's webOS software is easy to use and has all the key streaming services. The G4 can even connect to LG soundbars wirelessly with no drop in audio quality. We've seen this size available for $2,999 before, but this extra discount is its best price to date.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,298 at Amazon

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting a Prime Day discount, bringing the price down to $100 higher than the lowest we've seen it to date. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide-viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

60-86 inch Prime Day TV deals (US)

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $748 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals.

TCL QM851G series 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,398 now $998 at Amazon

The TCL QM851G series is the company’s flagship mini-LED TV lineup for 2024, and Amazon is letting the 65-inch version go for an astonishing $999 in this Prime Day deal. We were deeply impressed by this TV’s bright yet refined picture in our TCL QM851G review , and appreciated its effective anti-reflection screen and gaming features. This is a limited-time deal on TCL’s best TV, and it comes with our highest recommendation.

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

The Sony X90L uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance picture quality, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching. A solid mid-range option, the 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money with its combo of performance and features and now this price drop makes it even better value than before.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Samsung 65-inch QN800D 8K Neo QLED TV (2024): was $3,499.99 now $2,997.99 at Amazon

The Samsung QN800D has effective 8K upscaling meaning images on screen take on an incredible realistic quality - not to mention bright, vivid colors and rich contrast as well. The QN800D also comes with the usual suite of HDMI 2.1 gaming features and a sleek, premium design. It may still be top-end of the TV world, but with this Prime Day deal discounting $500, it gets that much closer to premium 4K 65-inch prices - worth it for the 8K quality.

50-59 inch Prime Day TV deals (US)

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $209, but do note that its record-low price is $189.99. It's still a fantastic deal for a TV of this size, we just want you to see the full picture (sorry).

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming with 144Hz support, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and now's your chance to snap it up at a discount.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch mini-LED TV: was $898 now $698 at Amazon

The new Roku Pro Series TVs are the company’s best and brightest yet, and this deal that knocks $200 off the 55-inch version is a fantastic Prime Day score. In our Roku Pro Series review , we admired the TV’s refined, well-considered design, powerful and detailed sound, and, of course, the excellent Roku TV smart interface. This is a limited-time deal on a great TV, so grab it while you can..

TCL 55-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $347.76 now $269.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV. It's just returned to its record-low price of $269.99 - an incredible deal at this size. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $325, which is still a fantastic deal.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch QN90C 4K Neo QLED TV (2023): was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon

The Samsung QN90C is easily one of the best TVs for sport available, thanks to it bright, mini-LED pictures, superb motion handling and wide viewing angles. Gaming is also well-covered, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALL and more. One of our top TVs of 2023, this Prime Day deal takes the 55-inch model to under $900, which is seriously good value for a TV of this calibre.

Samsung QN90D 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1.997 now $1,597 at Amazon

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 is now $1,597 in this Prime Day sale. That’s an excellent deal for a 55-inch TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing, and with four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. It’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but this $400 Prime Day discount eases the pain.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was $2.597 now $2,197 at Amazon

The Samsung S95D is the company’s flagship OLED TV for 2024 and this Prime Day discount brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $2,197. In our Samsung S95D review, we took note of its exceptional brightness (for an OLED TV) and Matte anti-glare screen, which proved highly effective at battling screen reflections even in environments with bright overhead light. Even with this sale, the S95D isn’t cheap, but if you’re looking for what’s sure to be one of the best TVs of 2024, look no further.

32-49 inch Prime Day TV deals (US)

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $74.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. It had dropped to $79.99 just ahead of Prime Day, which was also the lowest we'd seen at the time, but on the day(s) proper, Amazon's shaved an extra $5 off – thanks, Amazon! While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba V35 43-inch HD Fire TV: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

While this 43-inch TV from Toshiba lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire OS, so you have access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to an all-time low of $129.99, a $60 saving on an already budget-friendly TV.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon

Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 equal to its lowest price to date. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Prime Day streaming device deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

Featured in these deals are some of the best TVs and best OLED TVs I've reviewed, tested or spent time with. The Hisense U7N is stacked with features and performs excellently for its price, the Samsung QN800D sits at the premium end of the market, but its 8K upscaling and sheer quality are worth it, and the Samsung S95D sits atop the world of OLED TV, innovating in new ways with anti-reflection tech that blew me away.

OLED TVs are featured heavily in this list not only because of its premium, contrast rich tech, but also the superb savings to be made on Prime Day on the likes of the LG C4, LG C3, LG G4 and Samsung S90C to name a few.

Mini-LED continues to grow in popularity and in the deals above, there are some big savings on TVs such as the TCL QM851G and the Hisense U8N, both of which give you major bang for your buck. There's also the Samsung QN90C – a top performer from 2023 and the best TV for sports you can still buy following price cuts like these.

Finally, there are some brilliant budget buys including the Amazon Omni QLED, which delivers bang for your buck better than most sets and the Roku Pro Series, a relative newcomer that's already showing what value means.

