I test earbuds every day and if you like spatial audio processing mixed with ANC, you need this Bose earbuds deal

Thought this particular iteration of Prime Day wasn't going to reveal much in the way of great bargains? You'd be forgiven for a little skepticism – these deals events roll around quite often now, don't they? However, this Big Deal Days saving is, well, just that, because it sees Bose's excellent Ultra-suffixed earbuds return to their lowest-seen price in both the US and UK. A turn up for the books indeed!

In the US you can now buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for just $229 (was $299), in all colorways! But if you live across the pond, you also get a great deal: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are now just £219 (was £299.95), both at Amazon!

They're still some of the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy and now, you get to save as much as we've ever known Bose to allow, thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sale.



Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back to their lowest-seen price yet for Prime Day – hurrah! The star of these September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet for Prime Day in the UK too! The star here is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-canceling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long it'll last!

I tested them, gentle reader, and my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review heaps praise upon the Ultra's excellent head-tracked spatial audio and lossless audio support. That's the main reason to upgrade over the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 (the fit and design is largely the same, save for a few little tweaks) – but make no mistake, if it's noise cancellation you want, Bose is the best in the business. The issue has often been the prohibitive price of Bose's products against the competition but, as you can see with the deals above, that's gone away right now.

The trick up the Bose QCUE's sleeve (the reason they get that Ultra moniker) is their proprietary Immersive Audio technology. What is it? Think truly device-agnostic, refreshingly good, head-turning, laughter-inducing joy; musical passages and instruments within tracks will present themselves either all around you or slightly in front of your mind's eye, depending on the 'Mode' you've selected. It really is fun to use – if you get the most out of it.

A brief lesson on the Bose Modes tab then, (this is perhaps the only confusing aspect of an otherwise highly intuitive companion app): should you select 'Quiet' under the Modes menu, you get maximum ANC – but Immersive Audio will deactivate. And that would be a shame. Same with 'Aware', but don't worry because this little setup can do so (so) much more. The key one is 'Immersion' mode, because this sets noise cancellation to its max but also applies immersive audio in the Motion setting – so, the talented three-dimensional presentation will move with you, as you turn your head, rather than using your source device as a focal point.

And that's not even my preferred mode! That is called (perhaps oddly, dearest reader) 'Work', because that adds a ten-increment ANC slider as well as the option to keep Immersive Audio either Still (fixed), Off, or in Motion (moving with you). My top tip with these buds? Deploy 'Work' and set Immersive Audio to 'Still'. I promise you'll think you're not wearing in-ear headphones at all. It'll also dawn on you that your laptop just got much better at streaming music.

Flies in the ointment here? Three: there's no multi-point connectivity and no wireless charging. Also, they're no longer the newest Bose buds on the block – that would be the surprize September 2024-issue Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (yes, naming strategies can be confusing, I hear you). But if you can deal with these minor shortfalls, this is an excellent deal from a hugely successful name in noise-cancelling headphones.

