I am a smart homes editor - here are 5 after-Christmas deals I would grab to protect my home
Home security camera deals up to 50% off
Home security is vital, whether you're a homeowner or an apartment dweller, as has been proven by many of those viral videos we've seen online of malicious individuals trying to break into someone's home, stealing packages, or stalking a woman or a child back to their house.
It's why smart video doorbells and home security cameras have become so popular. Not only do they deter evil-doers, but they can also be excellent tools to help authorities catch the bad guys. What's even better is that such smart devices have become so affordable that these days that home security is no longer reserved for the wealthy.
They're even cheaper right now with all the Christmas deals that are still lingering, even after Christmas. Amazon, for one, still has plenty of home security cameras that are discounted, offering up to 50% off (or more than $100 in savings). So we all can stay safe in 2024.
I found five of the best deals on home security cameras on Amazon so you don't have to scour the site yourself. Trust me; these are a must-grab and worth every penny, as they'll give you that peace of mind knowing that your family and property is protected.
Up to 50% off security cameras from Blink, Eufy, Kasa and more
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: was
$59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
50% off - With its pan and tilt capability, this Blink Mini camera is not only terrific for protecting the inside of your home; it's also great for keeping tabs on your family and pets, especially when you're traveling. As with most security cameras, this HD camera comes with two-way audio, motion detection, and infrared night view. What's more, it works with Alexa and is very affordable. With this post-holiday deal that knocks half off its price tag, it's cheaper than ever - it's at its record-low price, in fact.
Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen): was
$269.99 now $161.99 at Amazon
Save $108 - Serving as your first line of defense, this outdoor camera set, with three individual cameras included, is great for protecting your outdoor space. It's wireless as well, which means set up is much easier and you don't have to worry about pesky cables. And every camera's battery will last you two years. It also comes with two-way audio, HD live view, and enhanced motion detection, and works with Alexa so you can control it with your voice. This 40% discount on Amazon slashes $108 off its price tag - it's a huge bargain.
Noorio B310 Outdoor: was
$169.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Save $80 - Noorio may not be a big brand, but this outdoor wireless security camera is a highly-rated option, thanks in large part to its color night vision - a rarity - and ultra bright spotlight, something you have to shell out extra for if you get something from another brand. What's more, you don't even have to pay for a cloud subscription because it has 16GB local storage, which can store up to 6000 pieces of footage. Savings abound, especially with this $80 discount on Amazon.
eufyCam 2C Wireless: was
$329.99 now $209.99 at Amazon
Save $120 - I wish the battery on each of the three wireless outdoor security cameras on this set lasts more than 180 days, but there's still a lot to love here. Eufy has established itself a trusted brand, after all. Each camera comes with IP67 weatherproofing, night vision, 135-degree diagonal field of view, and a spotlight. Naturally, it also works with Alexa for voice control. This three-camera set, which also has a 16GB eMMC for local video storage, is not exactly cheap. However, this after-Christmas deal knocks $120 off, hitting a new record-low price - $40 less than its previous lowest price.
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt: was
$34.99 now $25.99 at Amazon
20% off plus $2 coupon - Another pan-tilt camera made for indoor use, this 1080p security camera from Kasa is a budget find. Just because it's cheap, however, doesn't mean it's less effective at protecting your indoor space. Great for child and pet monitoring, it offers both cloud and local storage, night vision, motion and sound detection up to 30 feet, and two-way audio. It also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It also hits a new record low with this post-Christmas deal from Amazon.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar. She's a Los Angeles-based tech, travel and lifestyle writer covering a wide range of topics, from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best hiking trails. She's an ambivert who enjoys communing with nature and traveling for months at a time just as much as watching movies and playing sim games at home. That also means that she has a lot more avenues to explore in terms of understanding how tech can improve the different aspects of our lives.