Get one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers at it's lowest ever price with this Prime Day deal

We're into the latter half of Amazon Prime Day, but fear not, there's still time to bag some incredible bargains. Even I am supremely tempted by this excellent Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, which is just $56.43 at Amazon US (was $99.99) and only £63.99 at Amazon UK (was £89.99) – that's the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, in both regions!

The Wonderboom 3 may not offer the most premium sound quality, but it's no slouch either. It's also a massively durable speaker that can float, has a great little 'Outdoor Boost' button on the underside and is an excellent value pick. It's cheapest in Active Black in the US, but even the more funky colorways are priced lower than ever before for Prime Day. Over in the UK, the cheapest model is the bold Performance Blue variant, which is my personal favorite – what a result!

Today's best Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 deal - US

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99.99 now $56.43 at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a great waterproof Bluetooth speaker which was already excellently priced. It doesn't have audiophile sound quality, but you can buy two for a sound and stereo boost. This is the lowest price we've seen on this speaker, so there really is no better time to buy.

Today's best Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 deal - UK

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was £89.99 now £63.99 at Amazon

Thanks to the Prime Day deals, this epic waterproof speaker is cheaper than its ever been. This speaker boasts a pretty solid 14-hour battery life, and perhaps best of all, its got an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, making it the perfect companion for a poolside party or even a beach trip with your friends. You've not got too much longer left though, so act quickly and snap the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 up while you still can!

In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 review we highlighted its super-compact and lightweight design, which make it the perfect Bluetooth speaker for when you're on the go. If you fancy, you can even use a carabiner clip to hang it off your backpack, making it perfect for hikes or beachside walks.

Perhaps the main appeal of the Wonderboom 3 is its fantastic IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, which has helped to earn it the title of best waterproof speaker overall in our guide to the best waterproof speakers. Not only that, but it has an elegant yet eye-catching design, especially in the more jazzy variants such as Hyper Pink and Performance Blue – sorry for gushing, but there's just so much to love here.

However, we've been spoilt for choice with waterproof speaker deals this year, and as a result we've picked out the absolute best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals just for you, so why not take some time to pick the right product. If you'd like to keep tabs on other tech offers, you can also bookmark our Prime Day deals guide to find truly unmissable bargains on everything from AirPods to Hoovers.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK