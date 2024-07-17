Forget Prime Day – I own and love this brilliant budget mini-LED 4K TV, and it's an unbelievably low price, just not at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals may be producing some awesome TV offers this year, but one of the best offers right now is actually available elsewhere. Drumroll please… yes, I can reveal that the Hisense U7K 55-inch TV is just £491 at Very, and I know personally that this is a mind-blowingly good TV deal.

I personally own and adore this exactly model, and if you're looking for a budget 4K TV that doesn't sacrifice on quality, this is one of the best options available, and for less than £500 you're getting ludicrously good value for both picture quality and features.

Unfortunately, if you're in the US, this deal won't be available to you, however, for a similarly great-value Hisense 4K TV, look no further than the Hisense U7N, which is just $598 at Amazon (was $799.99). In our Hisense U7N review we rated it four stars out of five, praising its solid picture quality and excellent suite of gaming features, so why not give it a look?

Today's best Hisense U7K deal

Hisense U7K 55-inch: was £1,199 now £491 at Very

The Hisense U7K is typically available for much less than its initial price of £1,199 (the 'was' price above follows what you'll see on Very), and we've regularly seen it listed for less than £600. However, the fact you can now snap up a mini-LED 4K TV for less than £500 is astounding, and I couldn't recommend this deal enough. The Hisense U7K delivers beautiful contrast and colours that burst from the screen, and has a pretty sleek design too. We're not sure just how much longer this deal lasts for, so it's best to act sooner rather than later.

The Hisense U7K has been my main TV for a few months now, and I absolutely love it. As a keen gamer, this 4K TV gives me everything I need, including a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming, backed up by a dedicated gaming mode for picture adjustment, checking frame rate, and more.

The mini-LED screen provides local dimming, meaning that it can effectively control contrast and brightness in specific areas, whether you're playing through a new game or watching your favorite movie. The Hisense U7K performs brilliantly for the price you pay, and it looks pretty good while doing it, sporting a slim, attractive design. It's simple: if you want a new 4K this summer and you're on a budget, I think this is the deal for you.

If you're curious about other offers, check out our Prime Day TV deals guide, which includes the best offers on everything from top-end OLEDs to 32-inch budget models. For all your other tech deal needs, you can view our Prime Day deals guide and discover unmissable bargains on anything from air fryers to Bluetooth speakers.

