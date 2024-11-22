Everything I'd buy in the Currys Black Friday sale 2024 - 29 great deals that can't be beaten by Amazon or Argos

We're only a week away from Black Friday now, and Currys has gone all-in on deals. The UK retailer has thousands of Black Friday deals spanning everything from air fryers to OLED TVs and from wireless earbuds to gaming laptops – and plenty of them are at record-low prices.

• See all of today's Black Friday deals at Currys

Of course other retailers including Amazon and Argos also have Black Friday sales underway, so how do you know if they're genuine bargains? Don't worry – I've done the hard work you. I've been covering Black Friday and writing about deals for a decade now, and have checked every single one of the offers below to make sure it's not cheaper elsewhere.

What that means in practice is that if there are no alternatives listed, I've not been able to find it cheaper elsewhere. Meanwhile, if it's the same price – within a few pounds – I've included the links to buy the item elsewhere, in case you'd prefer to shop somewhere else.

Each of the deals below comes fully TechRadar-approved, so have a browse and see what takes your fancy.

Currys Black Friday deals – my top 29 picks

Oral-B iO3: was £159.99 now £49.99 at Currys This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the Black Friday deals at Currys. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too. Read more ▼

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £899 now £499 at Currys This is the best deal we've ever seen on Google's 2023 flagship phone. It's one of the top choices when it comes to integrating AI into a mobile phone, while its 6.7-inch display is as good as that on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The newer Pixel 9 Pro is slightly better in some areas, but it also costs £400 more than this still-excellent model. Price check: £499 at Amazon | Argos Read more ▼

Dyson V10: was £449 now £299 at Currys The Dyson V10 is one of the manufacturer's more affordable cordless vacuum cleaners and it's an exceptional product that's more than capable of excellent performance. Not only is it extremely easy to use but it also provides decent suction even at the lowest of settings and it can last up to an hour on a single charge. It's not our favourite Dyson model (the latest versions are greatly improved), but the V10 is great value with this Black Friday deal at Currys. Price check: £300 at Argos Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was £219 now £159 at Currys With fantastic sound and excellent active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer a lot to like. Previous criticisms have only really related to the price tag, which isn’t a problem right now as they're down to their lowest price ever for Black Friday. You will, however, need a Samsung phone to appreciate the best features like AI language translation. Price check: £159 at Amazon | Argos Read more ▼

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB

OS: Windows 11 For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Black Friday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy A35: was £389 now £239 at Currys It's a great time to nab our favourite cheap Samsung phone at Amazon – this deal has the Galaxy A35 with 128GB storage for an incredible £239 at Currys. Given that it already offers great value for money at its normal price point, this is quite the bargain for the mid-ranger. This is a phone that punches above its weight in many ways, with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 1380 processor, and even a headphone jack. It's also nice to look at, especially the pearlescent Awesome Lilac colour. Price check: £239 at Amazon | Argos Read more ▼

TCL 85-inch C805 mini-LED TV: was £1,599 now £1,298 at Currys The TCL C805 is easily one of 2024's most underrated TVs. It delivers mini-LED with effective local dimming, resulting in rich contrast, surprisingly deep black levels and vibrant colors that rival more premium TVs. It also comes equipped with sought-after gaming features including 4K, 120Hz (up to 144Hz), VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. This deal knocks £300 off the price on an already superb value TV. Price check: £1,298 at Amazon Read more ▼

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys The stand out deal for a GoPro camera so far in the UK has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for £349.99. The bundle value is £500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is £449.99, meaning technically a discount of £100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is probably best because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above. Price check: £349 at Amazon Read more ▼

LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Soundbar: was £1,099 now £499 at Currys This LG soundbar system is now down to its lowest-ever price – and it's a huge £200 cheaper than last year. Of course, it's another year older now, but it's still a strong offer for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. We've tested a more basic model in our LG S80QY review, which praised its impeccable dialogue clarity. And with this S80QR model, you get the same performance but with a full surround experience. It also supports HDMI passthrough of VRR for gaming on the latest consoles. Price check: £499 at Amazon | Argos Read more ▼

Nextbase iQ (4K): was £449 now £349 at Currys Launched just before Black Friday 2023, we labeled the world's best dash cam the "best add-on car security solution yet' in our Nextbase iQ review and there's now £100 off the most expensive version which is equipped with high-resolution 4K video. Nextbase currently has a buy one get one half price voucher on its store, which could equate to a big saving if you need two dash cams at the same time. Even with this large discount, the iQ is still expensive and you need an additional subscription to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more versatile camera for your vehicle. Price check: £345 at Amazon (3rd party) Read more ▼

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more. Read more ▼

Shark IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229 at Currys We love this Shark vacuum, which features Anti Hair Wrap tech which could save you countless hours unclogging the brush roll. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories – and all for £150 off at Currys. Read more ▼

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £309 at Currys If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain. Price check: £309 at Amazon Read more ▼

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was £649.99 now £499 at Currys Here's a solid £150 off one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums, bringing it down to a record-low price. Its LCD screen gives you an insight into your cleaning, informing you how much debris you've picked up. That paired with a 60-minute run time makes the V15 one to buy if you're willing to part with some serious cash for an advanced and high-performance vacuum. Price check: £499 at Argos Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £159 now £99 at Currys An excellent price for earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 offer 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours – or an extra 19 hours through the charging case – but its useful features right down to being able to translate languages in real-time prove super useful. Price check: £99 at Amazon | Argos Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £749 now £499 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too. Price check: £499 at Amazon Read more ▼

More Black Friday deals