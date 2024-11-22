Everything I'd buy in the Currys Black Friday sale 2024 - 29 great deals that can't be beaten by Amazon or Argos
The Currys Black Friday sale is live! Here are the best deals I've picked
We're only a week away from Black Friday now, and Currys has gone all-in on deals. The UK retailer has thousands of Black Friday deals spanning everything from air fryers to OLED TVs and from wireless earbuds to gaming laptops – and plenty of them are at record-low prices.
• See all of today's Black Friday deals at Currys
Of course other retailers including Amazon and Argos also have Black Friday sales underway, so how do you know if they're genuine bargains? Don't worry – I've done the hard work you. I've been covering Black Friday and writing about deals for a decade now, and have checked every single one of the offers below to make sure it's not cheaper elsewhere.
What that means in practice is that if there are no alternatives listed, I've not been able to find it cheaper elsewhere. Meanwhile, if it's the same price – within a few pounds – I've included the links to buy the item elsewhere, in case you'd prefer to shop somewhere else.
Each of the deals below comes fully TechRadar-approved, so have a browse and see what takes your fancy.
Currys Black Friday deals – my top 29 picks
Currys currently has the JBL Flip 6 down to a near-record low price of £88.99 (Amazon is £1.50 cheaper!), which represents an excellent deal on one of the best bluetooth speakers. There's nothing too fancy about it, but it's a great all-rounder, offering good sound, 12-hour battery life, an IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant body and simple, effective controls. Other bluetooth speakers may do more, but the Flip 6 won't let you down.
Price check: £87.50 at Amazon | £88.99 at Argos
This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the Black Friday deals at Currys. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.
This is the best deal we've ever seen on Google's 2023 flagship phone. It's one of the top choices when it comes to integrating AI into a mobile phone, while its 6.7-inch display is as good as that on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The newer Pixel 9 Pro is slightly better in some areas, but it also costs £400 more than this still-excellent model.
Price check: £499 at Amazon | Argos
The Dyson V10 is one of the manufacturer's more affordable cordless vacuum cleaners and it's an exceptional product that's more than capable of excellent performance. Not only is it extremely easy to use but it also provides decent suction even at the lowest of settings and it can last up to an hour on a single charge. It's not our favourite Dyson model (the latest versions are greatly improved), but the V10 is great value with this Black Friday deal at Currys.
Price check: £300 at Argos
With fantastic sound and excellent active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer a lot to like. Previous criticisms have only really related to the price tag, which isn’t a problem right now as they're down to their lowest price ever for Black Friday. You will, however, need a Samsung phone to appreciate the best features like AI language translation.
Price check: £159 at Amazon | Argos
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
OS: Windows 11
For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Black Friday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.
The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,199 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.
Price check: £1,194 at Amazon | Argos
It's a great time to nab our favourite cheap Samsung phone at Amazon – this deal has the Galaxy A35 with 128GB storage for an incredible £239 at Currys. Given that it already offers great value for money at its normal price point, this is quite the bargain for the mid-ranger. This is a phone that punches above its weight in many ways, with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Exynos 1380 processor, and even a headphone jack. It's also nice to look at, especially the pearlescent Awesome Lilac colour.
Price check: £239 at Amazon | Argos
This is a larger version of Ninja's superb outdoor-friendly air fryer/BBQ combo, which we gave a full five stars for its ability to give a real smoky flavour without the mess of using charcoal. It's a steal with £50 off in the Black Friday sale at Currys.
Price check: £349 at Argos
The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Currys brings the tablet down to £299, which is a match for the best price yet at the retailer.
Price check: £299 at Argos
Now just £399 in the Black Friday sales and at its lowest ever price, this mobile gaming device is cheaper than the best gaming PCs – and indeed cheaper than rivals such as the Steam Deck. It's a great choice for gamers on the go, with a 512GB SSD, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU and up to 8hr battery.
Price check: £399 at Argos
The TCL C805 is easily one of 2024's most underrated TVs. It delivers mini-LED with effective local dimming, resulting in rich contrast, surprisingly deep black levels and vibrant colors that rival more premium TVs. It also comes equipped with sought-after gaming features including 4K, 120Hz (up to 144Hz), VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. This deal knocks £300 off the price on an already superb value TV.
Price check: £1,298 at Amazon
Even though the console is older now, Nintendo Switch bundles are still big items during the Black Friday sales. This bundle includes the improved Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of the joyful platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online membership for access to online multiplayer, free games and other perks. It's good value for all these items at once for around the same price as the console by itself.
Price check: £289 at Amazon | Argos
hese great-sounding, comfortable, spring 2023-release noise-cancelling headphones just returned to their lowest-seen price (a saving not seen since early September, to be precise). In our largely glowing four-star review of the WH-CH720, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. One for the shortlist, for sure.
Price check: £64.99 at Amazon
The stand out deal for a GoPro camera so far in the UK has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for £349.99. The bundle value is £500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is £449.99, meaning technically a discount of £100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is probably best because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above.
Price check: £349 at Amazon
This LG soundbar system is now down to its lowest-ever price – and it's a huge £200 cheaper than last year. Of course, it's another year older now, but it's still a strong offer for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. We've tested a more basic model in our LG S80QY review, which praised its impeccable dialogue clarity. And with this S80QR model, you get the same performance but with a full surround experience. It also supports HDMI passthrough of VRR for gaming on the latest consoles.
Price check: £499 at Amazon | Argos
Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. The main issue? The price – which makes this nifty £50 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale so compelling. It's still a little on the pricey side, sure, but Dyson builds its products to last – and you'll almost certainly get great results here.
Price check: £249 at Argos
The Garmin Instinct 2s is an incredible fitness-focused smartwatch for those who would prefer something a little more rugged than the usual options. Alongside advanced training tools and excellent GPS tracking, the Instinct 2s features class-leading battery life and a design that will hold up under even the most intensive punishment. We gave this one a full five stars in our Garmin Instinct 2s review so it's well worth picking up at this record-low price.
Price check: £167 at Amazon | £169 at Argos
Launched just before Black Friday 2023, we labeled the world's best dash cam the "best add-on car security solution yet' in our Nextbase iQ review and there's now £100 off the most expensive version which is equipped with high-resolution 4K video. Nextbase currently has a buy one get one half price voucher on its store, which could equate to a big saving if you need two dash cams at the same time. Even with this large discount, the iQ is still expensive and you need an additional subscription to realize its full potential, but you'll struggle to find a more versatile camera for your vehicle.
Price check: £345 at Amazon (3rd party)
Our De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB review called this 'an easy-to-use espresso machine that creates smooth, rich coffee with a thick crema'. It's obviously not the cheapest machine on the market right now but it is one that we highly recommend if you're serious about your home brews. Just note that this is a traditional espresso machine that takes grounds rather than pods.
Price check: £349 at Amazon | Argos
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - Windows 11
Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.
We love this Shark vacuum, which features Anti Hair Wrap tech which could save you countless hours unclogging the brush roll. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories – and all for £150 off at Currys.
If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.
Price check: £309 at Amazon
Here's a solid £150 off one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums, bringing it down to a record-low price. Its LCD screen gives you an insight into your cleaning, informing you how much debris you've picked up. That paired with a 60-minute run time makes the V15 one to buy if you're willing to part with some serious cash for an advanced and high-performance vacuum.
Price check: £499 at Argos
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers the great picture LG sets are known for at a price that's much more reasonable than the high-end models. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.
Price check: £799 at Amazon | Argos
If you're looking for a pair of cheap (but decent) wireless headphones, you can do a lot worse than the JBL Tune 770NC. Our review found that these cans really punch above their weight when it comes to value, offering good battery life and surprisingly decent noise cancellation. They aren't the most exciting headphones on the market, but at under half price in the Currys Black Friday sale they're at least worth a strong consideration.
Price check: £49 at Amazon | £49.99 at Argos
For pro users who need more substantial performance than the Apple M3 chip alone can provide, this MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Pro, 18GB memory, and 512GB SSD is a perfect compromise between performance and price, especially with this £250 discount at Currys.
An excellent price for earbuds with active noise cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 offer 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours – or an extra 19 hours through the charging case – but its useful features right down to being able to translate languages in real-time prove super useful.
Price check: £99 at Amazon | Argos
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - Windows 11
If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.
Price check: £499 at Amazon
