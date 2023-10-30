Early Black Friday Apple deals: what to buy now and what to avoid

Looking to pick up some premium Apple tech over the next month? There are already fantastic Apple deals available ahead of Black Friday at several retailers, but there are also a few listings that aren't so great in our opinion.

We've rounded up this week's best early Black Friday Apple deals just down below, including discounts that we know are the real deal and worth every penny. Not only are these excellent discounts, but they're also featuring products that we know and love here at TechRadar with models we've personally reviewed.

It's obviously tough to predict which products will receive further discounts over Black Friday since we can't read the minds of Amazon, Best Buy, and the other retailers that usually serve up good Apple deals. What we can do, however, is easily tell you what's currently at a record-low price and well worth considering ahead of the official Black Friday deals event if you're looking to get in on the action early.

We can also easily tell you what popular models are at a higher price than the record low, so you can definitely avoid spending more than you have to over the holiday sales period. Subsequently, you'll also find the early Black Friday Apple deals that are better to skip right now if you're looking for the best possible savings. While these Apple models are fantastic products, those who wait until the 'official' Black Friday deals next month will likely be rewarded.



Good Apple deals available right now

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for its best-ever price right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life. Overall, this is a deal we've seen before on rare occasion but this laptop is a great buy at $749.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

An incredible close-out deal - the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan at Verizon. Unlike with the deals on the latest 15-series devices, no trade-ins are needed to get this device - which is still one of the best iPhones money can buy - for free. Simply put, this is an incredibly generous and approachable deal if you're willing to sign up for an unlimited data plan. Adding to the value further this week is the option to bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and an additional $280 saving on an iPad - although you will pay for those device lines separately.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in today's early Black Friday Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

Prefer to get your hands on the latest device? Verizon currently has a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for new customers on the excellent iPhone 15 Pro - enough to get the device for free. Existing customers aren't eligible for the maximum saving here but you aren't completely left out since they can still get a respectable $830 off. Everyone is also entitled to bundle in an additional Apple Watch for just $5 per month and get a $280 saving on an iPad as a side bonus. Note: those device lines are paid separately. See this same deal (up to $1,000 off) on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Wait to buy these models

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Amazon has the highly coveted AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199 right now, which is $10 more than the record low. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Verdict: likely to be $10-$20 cheaper on Black Friday

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. While good value, this is actually $20 off the record-low price so it's probably wise to wait to pick these up. We would, however, recommend the standard 2nd gen AirPods if you're with a pair of buds that just cover the basics without the bells and whistles. Verdict: likely to be $20-$30 cheaper on Black Friday

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday Apple deals include the 3rd generation AirPods on sale for $149.99 right now - a good price, but one that's still $10 off the record low. These are again another pair of basic buds that skip out on the noise cancellation, but they do feature upgrades to the stems, charging case, and include new spatial audio technology. Read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more. Verdict: likely to be $10-$20 cheaper on Black Friday

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $159 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $159. This is currently the cheapest Apple Watch on the market but we've seen it go for as little as $139 before. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Verdict: likely to be $10-$20 cheaper on Black Friday

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,099 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,099 - a good price, but $50 more than the lowest we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life. Verdict: likely to be $50 cheaper on Black Friday

