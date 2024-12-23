Don't wait for the Boxing Day sales – here are 10 deals I recommend buying now

The annual Boxing Day sales are just around the corner now but there are already amazing deals to be had at many retailers. Today's deals are so good, in fact, that there's a strong argument for picking them up early ahead of the big day itself.

Some of my favourite deals from Black Friday are back today on several models, and in some cases, some of these deals are even cheaper than those from a few weeks ago.

A few examples of today's record-low price deals include the excellent LG B4 OLED TV for an almost unbelievable price of £749 (was £899) at Currys, the Nikon Z6 III for just £1,999 (was £2,699) at Jessops, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro with a free Fitbit for just £499 at Amazon. These are all highly rated products here at TechRadar and I highly doubt they'll go any lower on the big day itself due to their popularity.

You can see more of today's best deals below, or head on over to our main Boxing Day sales page for even more highlights this week. We'll update that page daily with excellent deals from Amazon, Currys, and many other retailers, so don't hesitate to bookmark and revisit.

Today's 10 best deals ahead of Boxing Day

Google Pixel 8 Pro + Fitbit Charge 6: was £899 now £499 at Amazon

This is an excellent low price for Google's previous generation flagship phone that boasts some smart AI features in the heart of the phone and improves how you experience it. It is for this reason that the Pixel 8 Pro tops our new list of the best AI phones. The 6.7-inch display is as good as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the camera is equally impressive. The phone will also fix any of your past Google Photos, even if they were taken with a different phone. All that, plus a free Fitbit, make this an excellent deal.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £749 at Currys The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £800 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

Asus Vivobook S15 laptop: was £999 now £749 at Very

This Asus Vivobook laptop has just hit a new record-low price at Very today. At just £749, this high-end laptop is an absolute steal considering you get a 3K OLED display, powerful Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While it's not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, this one will have no issues powering through most tasks with it's superb chipset and gorgeous OLED display.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £329 now £259 at EE Store

It's rare to find such a big 50-inch inch 4K TV for under £259 so this Hisense A6N is an easy recommendation - even if it isn't a world-beating set. You won't get an amazing picture here, or high-end gaming performance but this Hisense will get you streaming 4K content with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for a great price. Again, worth a look if you're on a budget this December.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE Even though the console has only just come out, EE has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. What's more, if you have an existing PS5 to trade in, you can get up to another £260 off, bringing the price to as little as £399. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.

Nikon Z6III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops TechRadar's top camera of 2024, the Nikon Z6 III, is available with an incredible £700 price cut at Jessops right now. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with this incredible record-low price.

HP Pavilion Plus 14: £649 at HP Store There's no discount listed on this HP Pavilion Plus 14 but I think it's easily one of the best bargains on the market right now in terms of Windows laptops. For under £700 you're getting an incredible 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a brand new Ultra Core 7 chipset for plenty of power. Most impressively of all, this machine also features an OLED display, which is still rare on Windows laptops in this price point.

Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: was £569.99 now £349.99 at PlayStation Direct UK PSVR 2 is an incredible VR headset for PS5, and it's since been updated to work on PC. This bundle featuring Horizon: Call of the Mountain is the same price as the headset by itself at a new record-low price, so this is the version I'd recommend if you want the most bang for your buck. Especially as the accompanying game is a killer app for PSVR 2.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £429.99 now £219.99 at Amazon The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

