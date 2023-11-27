Cyber Monday deals end soon at Amazon UK – shop the 37 best offers right now

Consider this the start of your countdown to the end of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. The retailer will close the virtual doors on its mega-sale at midnight tonight, and though some deals may stick around, others won't.

In fact, we're already seeing that trend play out today, with plenty of Cyber Monday deals finally selling out, weeks after they were initially launched as part of the Black Friday deals frenzy.

In other words, you've got only a few hours to shop the sale or risk missing out on that OLED TV/air fryer/tablet (delete as appropriate) you'd set your heart on.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for our 37 favourite deals still running at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

37 best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon UK

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £95 saving brings the combo down to its cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday – plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Cyber Monday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Sonos Move: was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Given that Sonos has since upgraded its first ever portable speaker, the original Move, which we gave four and a half stars in our Sonos Move review, is still a great option for anyone looking for big room-filling sound. It has a premium price tag but with this 38% saving on either the white or black model, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. It was £10 cheaper earlier on Cyber Monday, but this is still close to the lowest-ever price we've seen for it in the UK.

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

The Tado V3+ smart thermostat launched in 2018 and has proved to be a reliable device in smart home tech. It's intuitive layout is designed to offer simple functionality to customize your home's heating. The V3+ takes it a step further with the Air Comfort tool, offering suggestions on how to improve your home's air climate.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £159.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

We haven't tested the brand-new Fire HD 10 just yet here at TechRadar but previous versions have been decent for the price. This is the second discount on the newest version – it was reduced to £99.99 earlier this week but has now dropped by another £5. The Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). It's ideal for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £179 at Amazon

It's risen by £10 in the past few hours, but this popular and highly rated large-capacity air fryer is still an excellent choice in the Cyber Monday deals. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt.

Oral-B iO3: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B iO3 offers a solid performance, though it lacks some of the high-end features you might expect from Oral-B's other premium toothbrushes. Still, it comes with a pressure sensor, three brushing modes and an alert for when you need to change the brush head. It's also at its lowest ever price in today's Cyber Monday deals at Amazon - in fact, it's a whole £5 cheaper than it was back on Prime Day.

iPhone 13: was £799 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, both Amazon and Apple have cut the upfront cost of the still-great iPhone 13 by a further £100. This 128GB model was already reduced by £100 following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind skipping out on a few of the latest features. Apple also operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further pounds off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

Apple Pencil 2: was £139 now £89 at Amazon

This is the first time this Pencil has dropped so low in the UK, so this is a great deal to grab before stock issues arise. While Apple did recently announce a new Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model will still be the highest-spec stylus, so this is a great one to take advantage of - just make sure its compatible with your slate.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £43.69 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review then now's still a good time to buy.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now over £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Cyber Monday.

Meta Quest 2 and £50 credit: was £349.99 now £248.95 at Amazon

This incredible Oculus Quest 2 deal is back at Amazon as we predicted, but it might not be around for long (it's already sold out once this Cyber Monday season). You'll get £50 off the great VR headset, plus £50 Amazon credit.

Gift cards: up to 20% off at Amazon

Need a quick and easy Christmas gift? You can now get 20% off a range of gift cards at Amazon. Many popular brands, retailers, restaurants and services are available, including Odeon, Vue, New Look, Pizza Hut, Bella Italia and more. The amount you can add to some cards is limited, but the majority are between £20 - £35.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

The cheapest AirPods you'll find in Amazon's Cyber Monday Apple deals are the 2nd-gen AirPods. This particular deal isn't anything new - it's a price we've seen several times this year but it is technically a match for the record-low. If you're looking for a decent pair of buds with outstanding connectivity, decent sound, and don't mind missing out on the noise cancellation, then these are a good pick-up at this price.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £249 now £139 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 14-inch display, full-day battery life and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around £140 to spend.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price for the popular ereader. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Sony A7 IV (body only): was £2,400 now £2,099 at Amazon

The Sony A7 IV briefly has just edged down to its cheapest price ever, with a £300 saving for the best mirrorless camera in the world right now. We're not sure if the price will get any lower for this 33MP full-frame hybrid, but will keep updating this page with the latest prices.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Cyber Monday.

Swann Alexa Kettle: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

From its touch display to smooth voice control, this 1.5L kettle really wowed us in our review thanks to its slick design and Alexa integration and was the first true smart kettle to grace our kitchen. It can struggle with smaller quantities of water and there's no water level window, but otherwise, we really couldn't find fault in this clever little kettle.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199 now £129.99 at Amazon

With a solid four stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review, this is our pick as the best Fitbit overall, beating the newer Versa 4 on both price and features. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for it (it's been down to £119 in the past) but it's still a good price for a feature-rich smartwatch that includes built-in GPS, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more. For fitness enthusiasts and beginners looking for a way to get into health tracking, it's an offer worth checking out this Cyber Monday.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the latest-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £44.99. That's a record-equalling low for the device and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS was £429.00 now £339 at Amazon

Here we go folks - an exceptional price on the latest Apple Watch Series 8. This one has only been cheaper on one previous rare occasion (£7 less, and for one day) so this is a great deal for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for the latest model, then we'd highly recommend the Series 8. It's got ECG, temperature sensor, crash detection, fall detection, and all the improved workout functionalities of this year's watchOS10. Note that some colours are now selling out, so move fast!

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Cyber Monday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Cyber Monday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.