Currys expands its Black Friday sale with dozens of new offers — I've picked the 21 best deals from Ninja, Samsung, Shark, Acer, Dyson, Sony, and more
Includes record-low prices on some of our top-rated tech in 2026
A week after Currys officially kicked off its Black Friday sale, the retailer has just expanded it with dozens of new offers, so I've taken another look and picked out more of the tech deals that I'd recommend buying. I've bumped my list up to 21 top picks now, featuring TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.
• Browse the full Currys Black Friday sale
The best new addition is the Acer Swift Ai 14 for £499 (was £699). It's the first-ever price cut on the brand-new laptop that we scored an exceptional 4.5 stars in our review. This small and powerful modern laptop is an excellent all-rounder, boasting an Intel Core 5 CPU, 512GB of storage, and a battery life of up to 21 hours.
Other favourites of mine that are still available include the fantastic Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum for £199 (was £419.99), this super-cheap and top-rated JBL Go 5 for £34 (was £39.99), and £500 off the LG C5 65-inch OLED TV — that's a record-low price for our TV of the year.
All of my top picks are below, as well as a summary of all the major categories from the Currys Black Friday sale. Be sure to have a browse through to see if anything else catches your eye. I'll also be back to update my top picks again when Currys inevitably expands the sale further next week.
And remember, Currys has launched a Black Friday price guarantee as part of this sale. It means that if anything you purchase between now and November 24 is cheaper before December 1, then they will refund you the difference. Just make sure you register the details of your purchase so you can make a claim if needed.
Currys Black Friday sale — quick links
- Appliances: up to 40% off Bosch, LG & Miele
- Christmas: up to 40% off lights & decorations
- Fitness: up to £1,300 off exercise equipment
- Gaming: up to £150 off monitors & peripherals
- Headphones: JBL & Samsung from £39.99
- Health & Beauty: up to 40% off Philips & Oral-B
- Kitchen: up to £250 off Ninja & Sage
- Laptops: up to £400 off
- Phones: up to £279 off Honor & Samsung
- Soundbars: up to £700 off LG & Samsung
- Toys: Lego & Hot Wheels from £4.99
- TVs: from £129
- Vacuums: up to £150 off Dyson & Vax
Currys Black Friday sale — my top 21 deals
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for at least £5 cheaper in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer, three brushing modes, and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus travel case and refill holder included for free.
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This is an updated version of the extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. Older models have been cheaper, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice.
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The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is just $50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller at Amazon, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade.
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Samsung's excellent mid-range OLED TV is down to a record-low price for Black Friday at Currys. In our testing, we found it's a great choice for bright rooms, thanks to the Glare Free screen, which is effective at eliminating reflections while maintaining top image quality for films, shows, and sports. It's also packed with premium features that make it a top gaming TV.
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We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, with particular praise for the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With a huge price cut for Black Friday, they're even better value — and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. Given it's such a huge discount, I'd be surprised if they get any cheaper later this month.
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Display - 13 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free.
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If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £299 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain.
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This is a solid discount on the Dyson V15 Detect. You get the same dirt detection and extra, laser-equipped head found in the cheaper V12 model, but also significantly more powerful suction (240AW) and a larger dust cup. Check out our Dyson V15 Detect review for more info and why we awarded it an impressive four and a half stars out of five.
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I recently upgraded to the 1440p version of this gaming monitor from MSI — and I haven't looked back. There are definitely bigger and better monitors out there, but you get serious value for money with this MAG 276CXF. It's a good-sized 27-inch curved display, with support for up to 1080p resolution, a max refresh rate of 280Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms for smooth and responsive gaming. As far as budget gaming monitors go, it's hard to beat at this price.
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The latest version of Sony's Bravia 8 is an incredible OLED TV that boasts some of the best picture quality to date, according to our review. The display was only released this year and this is the biggest discount yet. Sure, it's still quite the investment, but you do get a picture quality that's bright, vivid, and detailed, with strong in-built sound as well. It's perhaps not the best pick for gamers, though, given it lacks some features compared to the competition.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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The WH-CH720 have been slightly cheaper before, but these are still some of Sony's most affordable headphones. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.
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Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer just got a huge £260 discount at Currys. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and several accessories are included, such as a beater, a balloon whisk, and a dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.
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I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice), but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. The Roku interface is easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies, here it is.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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