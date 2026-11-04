A week after Currys officially kicked off its Black Friday sale, the retailer has just expanded it with dozens of new offers, so I've taken another look and picked out more of the tech deals that I'd recommend buying. I've bumped my list up to 21 top picks now, featuring TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, and more.

• Browse the full Currys Black Friday sale

The best new addition is the Acer Swift Ai 14 for £499 (was £699). It's the first-ever price cut on the brand-new laptop that we scored an exceptional 4.5 stars in our review. This small and powerful modern laptop is an excellent all-rounder, boasting an Intel Core 5 CPU, 512GB of storage, and a battery life of up to 21 hours.

Other favourites of mine that are still available include the fantastic Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum for £199 (was £419.99), this super-cheap and top-rated JBL Go 5 for £34 (was £39.99), and £500 off the LG C5 65-inch OLED TV — that's a record-low price for our TV of the year.

All of my top picks are below, as well as a summary of all the major categories from the Currys Black Friday sale. Be sure to have a browse through to see if anything else catches your eye. I'll also be back to update my top picks again when Currys inevitably expands the sale further next week.

And remember, Currys has launched a Black Friday price guarantee as part of this sale. It means that if anything you purchase between now and November 24 is cheaper before December 1, then they will refund you the difference. Just make sure you register the details of your purchase so you can make a claim if needed.

Currys Black Friday sale — my top 21 deals

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush: was £100 now £35 at Currys The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for at least £5 cheaper in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer, three brushing modes, and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus travel case and refill holder included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £159.99 at Currys This is an updated version of the extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. Older models have been cheaper, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99 now £49 at Currys The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £219 now £169 at Currys The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up, according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are a top choice. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is just $50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller at Amazon, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S90H 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,299 now £1,699 at Currys Samsung's excellent mid-range OLED TV is down to a record-low price for Black Friday at Currys. In our testing, we found it's a great choice for bright rooms, thanks to the Glare Free screen, which is effective at eliminating reflections while maintaining top image quality for films, shows, and sports. It's also packed with premium features that make it a top gaming TV. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune 780NC: was £119 now £49 at Currys We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, with particular praise for the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With a huge price cut for Black Friday, they're even better value — and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. Given it's such a huge discount, I'd be surprised if they get any cheaper later this month. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro: was £1,549 now £1,099 at Currys Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense A6S 50-inch 4K TV: was £319 now £299 at Currys If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £299 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £649 now £479 at Currys This is a solid discount on the Dyson V15 Detect. You get the same dirt detection and extra, laser-equipped head found in the cheaper V12 model, but also significantly more powerful suction (240AW) and a larger dust cup. Check out our Dyson V15 Detect review for more info and why we awarded it an impressive four and a half stars out of five. Read more Read less ▼

MSI MAG 276CXF 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was £129 now £109 at Currys I recently upgraded to the 1440p version of this gaming monitor from MSI — and I haven't looked back. There are definitely bigger and better monitors out there, but you get serious value for money with this MAG 276CXF. It's a good-sized 27-inch curved display, with support for up to 1080p resolution, a max refresh rate of 280Hz, and a response time of 0.5ms for smooth and responsive gaming. As far as budget gaming monitors go, it's hard to beat at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Currys The latest version of Sony's Bravia 8 is an incredible OLED TV that boasts some of the best picture quality to date, according to our review. The display was only released this year and this is the biggest discount yet. Sure, it's still quite the investment, but you do get a picture quality that's bright, vivid, and detailed, with strong in-built sound as well. It's perhaps not the best pick for gamers, though, given it lacks some features compared to the competition. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £50 now £25 at Currys Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-CH720N: was £69.99 now £64.99 at Currys The WH-CH720 have been slightly cheaper before, but these are still some of Sony's most affordable headphones. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price. Read more Read less ▼

Kenwood KMX760 kMix Stand Mixer: was £479.99 now £219 at Currys Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer just got a huge £260 discount at Currys. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and several accessories are included, such as a beater, a balloon whisk, and a dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range. Read more Read less ▼

JVC CR250 32-inch HD TV: was £139.99 now £129 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice), but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. The Roku interface is easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies, here it is. Read more Read less ▼