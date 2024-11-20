Black Friday OLED TVs are cheaper than ever - shop the 7 best from $649.99

This year's early Black Friday OLED TV deals have never been better. While Black Friday is still a week away (November 29), retailers have launched early Black Friday sales, which include record-low prices on best-rated OLED TVs.



As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly covers TV sales and is a Black Friday expert, I've rounded up today's 7 best Black Friday OLED TVs. This is my seventh year to cover Black Friday, and I've never been more impressed with the discounts on OLED displays. You can find the lowest-ever prices on our best-rated OLED TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.



A few of my favorites that have never been cheaper include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV, on sale for $999.99 (originally $1,499.99), LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99 (originally $1,999.99) and Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (originally $1,399.99).



Remember that today's early Black Friday TV deals on OLED displays are so good that I don't expect prices to drop further on Black Friday. Some models have already sold out at retailers, so I recommend taking advantage today and securing your new gorgeous OLED display.

Black Friday OLED TV sales

The best Black Friday OLED TV deals

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D may not have a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets, and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus, it is filled with gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Black Friday deal brings the price below $1,000, which is a record low.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This is the cheapest Black Friday OLED TV you can buy, and it's just an incredible price for the highly rated LG B4. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG 55-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart LG's B3 is another fantastic option if you're looking for a budget OLED TV, and Walmart has the 55-inch model on sale for $798 - an incredible deal. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Ranked in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Today's Black Friday deal is an absotlue steal and a record-low price.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday sale has the highly-rated Sony Bravia 8 down to its lowest-ever price. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly rated OLED display. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's Black Friday discount.

