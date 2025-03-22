Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more

Best Buy launched a massive Tech Fest sale earlier in the week, and it's sadly coming to an end tomorrow. The good news is that hundreds of incredible deals are still available, and I've rounded up the 41 best offers below.

Best Buy's Tech Fest sale offers huge discounts on OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, MacBooks, appliances, and cameras from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, HP, Nikon, and Dyson. You can score last year's best-selling tech gadgets and appliances at record-low prices as the retailer prepares to make room for new 2025 models.



Below are links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by my top pick of the best deals on TVs, laptops, Apple devices, small appliances, headphones, and cameras. I've also listed my top 9 deal picks, which represent outstanding value.



Keep in mind that Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends tomorrow night at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.



Best Buy Tech Fest sale – my top 9 deals

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is down to a great low price following the announcement of the new M4 model. This version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and word processor, and it also has the power for some more demanding creativity and productivity tasks. Ultimately, you'll struggle to find a better-value laptop than this right now.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Bella Pro 4.2-qt Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a cheap air fryer, Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has this Bella Pro model for only $59.99. Thanks to the touchscreen, the timer and functions are simple to set, while the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people. Dishwasher-safe components make it easy to clean and reuse time and time again.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package. They were an extra $50 cheaper during Black Friday so while this is a decent $100 discount, know that it isn't a record-breaking deal.

HP 15 Laptop: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This configuration of the HP 15 Laptop is an excellent value all-around device. You get a modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, making it a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and a solid battery life of up to 9.5 hours.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The best-selling 10.9 iPad is on sale for $279. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. In our iPad 10.9 review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale - TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw earlier this week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale - Apple deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy This iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a solid $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate if you don't want to pay the extra $100 for the newer M3-powered version.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.