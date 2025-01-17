Best Buy launches a huge weekend sale - big-screen TVs, iPads, cheap laptops and more

It's officially Friday, which means the long holiday weekend has arrived, and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive sale. The retailer has launched a four-day sale with huge savings on hundreds of items, including TVs, Apple devices, headphones, laptops, and major appliances.



• Shop Best Buy's full holiday sale



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers Best Buy bargains, I've gone through today's holiday sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals worth buying. The deals listed below include clearance prices on last year's best-selling products from brands like Samsung, Sony, Apple, LG, and HP. You can find cheap big-screen TVs, thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl, laptop deals starting at just $159, and record-low prices on Apple devices.



A few highlights include this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $449.99, Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $279, and this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i on sale for $319.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind that today's sale ends on Monday at Midnight. You might not see prices like this until the next month's Presidents' Day sales event.

Best Buy holiday weekend sale – 19 deals worth buying

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and Best Buy has a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet is down to its lowest price ever. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy's long weekend sale has the powerful iPad Mini on sale for a record-low price of $399. Apple's iPad mini would make a great holiday gift, and it's on sale for $399 at Best Buy. It has a powerful A17 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.

JBL Clip 5: was $79.99 now $59.95 at Best Buy The JBl CLip 5 produces excellent volume, impressive bass, and beautiful sonic details... you get the full package with this Bluetooth speaker. Today's deal from Best Buy's weekend sale brings the price down to $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $70 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop: was $599.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy This 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is down to just $319.99, thanks to an impressive $280 discount. It comes with Windows 11 and features a decent 12th-generation Intel processor, plus a good amount of storage for the price. You're also getting a 15.6-inch touch-screen display and 11 hours of battery life.

HP 15 Laptop: was $579.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy There's a big $250 saving available on this powerful HP 15 Laptop at Best Buy's holiday sale. Yes, some of the components are from the previous generation, but there's still a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM that ensure overall performance is strong for everyday use – plus there's a reasonable 512GB of storage. Overall, it's a great option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799, only $50 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

TCL Q6 50-inch 4K QLED TV: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $399.99 - an incredible price for a 65-inch display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.