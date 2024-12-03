Best Buy doesn't want Black Friday to end as it launches another huge holiday sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only just behind us but Best Buy is keen to keep the deals flowing as the retailer has launched a new holiday sale. Dozens of offers are up for grabs today, including huge savings of up to $1,700 on OLED TVs, laptops, appliances, tablets, games consoles, and more. Check the full sale out for yourself, or scroll down for a selection of my hand-picked favorites.

• Browse the Best Buy Holiday Sale

The Best Buy holiday sale features a few leftover deals from last week and some new additions that compete with the discounts I saw over Black Friday. Some of the highlights I recommend include a huge $180 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199 and a record-low price for the PlayStation 5.

Also, as part of this extended holiday sale, Best Buy will launch a new deal of the day through December 25. Today's offer is a healthy $300 off a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers a strong combination of performance, power, flexibility and value for money.

I'll be sure to keep you updated with any more of these daily flash deals that catch my eye over the month, as well as more last-minute bargains from the Best Buy holiday sale.

My top 21 deals from the Best Buy Holiday sale

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to a record-low price at Best Buy. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was $399.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a superb $180 discount on one of the best Galaxy smartwatches, which brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The smartwatch delivers a range of running metrics alongside other exercise analytics and you can connect the smartwatch to a range of third-party apps, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

CPU - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB As a long-time Surface Pro owner, I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models while this biggest-ever discount is still available as we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The latest Best Buy sale has the Echo Pop for just $17.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Coffee Maker: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Best Buy This upgraded version of the single-serve Nespresso machine comes in a sleek black design and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Plus, there's a detachable water tank on the side for easy cleaning and refilling. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Sony PlayStation 5: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's still down to a record-low price following Black Friday. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. If you or the person you're buying for is a fan of NBA or Fortnite then you can also get bundles with the latest game or extras such as in-game items and V-Bucks included for the same price.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast which also comes in many colors from standard black to vibrant pink.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. Best Buy has discounted the excellent flagship phone by $350, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $729.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Sometimes you need the convenience of having the ability to swap from a laptop to a tablet by simply spinning the screen. That's what you get with this Dell Inspiron 14, which is now $300 off at Best Buy. It offers strong entry-level performance, so it's good for the majority of everyday tasks and work. You do pay a premium to get the flexibility of a 2-in-1 device, though, as there are many more powerful laptops available for around the same price, but this is a big saving on a well-liked model.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was $99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Best Buy has the four-pack on sale for $79.99. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy This version from Samsung's budget tablet line-up has a less powerful processor compared to the Tab S range, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage. So, expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $120 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Best Buy We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and a game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest-ever price.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $399.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has a huge $240 off this set of five wireless outdoor security cameras that drops them down to a record-low price. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.