Argos Cyber Monday sale - last chance to shop the 25 best deals

The Argos Cyber Monday sale is here – and it's your last chance to shop this year's deals at the retailer before they end on November 28.

There are hundreds of products reduced, many the same as Amazon, but with the Argos 'Price Promise' guarantee, you won't see them any lower at the retailer before January 1. Look out for the banner on the deals to give you some assurance that the price you see today won't be beaten this year.

We've searched through the Argos Cyber Monday sale and picked out only the very best Cyber Monday deals we would recommend.

Highlights available right now include the excellent value Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £45 (was £90), a highly-rated Ninja Foodi AF300UK Air Fryer for £139 (was £219) and a Toshiba 50-inch 4K QLED TV for £299.

See all of these deals and more just below.

25 best Argos Cyber Monday deals

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Argos

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its cheapest price in two years at Argos for Cyber Monday. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £45 at Argos

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

PlayStation 5 Slim: now £479.99 at Argos

Argos is taking preorders for the new PlayStation 5 Slim console over Cyber Monday ahead of the console's release on November 29. This version of the best-selling PS5 console is 24% lighter and 30% smaller but plays all the same games. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Argos

This mid-range electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price at Amazon. This brush doesn't boast many advanced high-end features but it does have the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. One toothbrush head and a tube of toothpaste are also included.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Argos

Sonos had already cut the price of the excellent Roam portable speaker to £134 and now Argos has matched it for Cyber Monday. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K QLED Fire TV: was £379 now £299 at Argos

QLED display technology is usually reserved for the most expensive TVs so it's a rare find for under £300. That's why this Toshiba Fire TV is such a great deal as it offers improved brightness, contrast and colours for better overall picture quality, giving you a more premium image for a fraction of the price. And with the Fire OS built-in, you get easy access to top streaming apps and handy voice controls through Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Argos

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation model has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued. A cheaper and less powerful Fire TV Stick Lite is also available for £21.99 for basic HD streaming.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369.99 now £299 at Argos

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Argos brings the tablet down to £299, which is the best price ever.

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter UCS Set: was £210 now £140 at Argos

There's an impressive 33% off this authentic Lego replica of a Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter in the Argos Cyber Monday sale. It's made up of almost 2,000 pieces, sports adjustable wings and includes Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 minifigs to complete the iconic setup from A New Hope. A fun to build and strong presentation piece for any fan of adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Argos

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Argos

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

UE Wonderboom 3: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Argos

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers – and it's now available at a bargain price of £69. You're getting a lot of speaker for that – it's impressively durable, with a tough design that can withstand water and dust (it even floats!) and it also delivers solid sound quality – particularly at this price.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was £79.99 now £69.99 at Argos

We rate the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 as the best instant camera you can buy, and it's currently available for £69.99 from Argos in several different colours: Blue, Mint Green, Pink, White and Purple. It's an easy-to-use instant camera that's particularly good for parties, and we think would make an excellent Christmas gift for a snap-happy youngster.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Argos

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Cyber Monday - and Argos has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + £50 Argos Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Argos

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Argos - plus you get a £50 gift card included for free. This price cut felt inevitable during this year's Cyber Monday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99 now £44.99 at Argos

This second-generation smart display from Google is an excellent buy at 50% off. Use it to play YouTube while you cook, play music around the house, give important updates on the weather, display all your favourite photos, wake you up gently, and so much more.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £250 at Argos

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Sony X90L 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,299.99 now £1,099.99 at Argos

Sony's new X90L series improves on 2022's models in various ways, and the 55-inch version is now selling for £200 off at Argos (and Amazon). We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our In our review, praising it for its high brightness levels and slick design.

Nextbase 222X Front and Rear Dash Cam: was £109.99 now £94.99 at Argos

Nextbase makes some of the best dash cams you can buy so we'd definitely recommend this offer of a front and rear camera bundle at Argos. In our Nextbase 222X review, we called it a perfect dash cam for drivers on a budget thanks to its ease of use, generous feature set and good-quality video results.

Sonos Ray: was £270 now £219 at Argos

Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it to date.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349.95 now £279.95 at Argos

These premium noise-cancelling headphones just came out, so a £70 drop is exceptional if you're on the hunt for the latest and greatest. We have them in for testing currently and will give you our full verdict later, but we can tell you right now that these cans are likely to get a glowing score from us. We're particularly impressed by the noise cancellation - as you'd expect from Bose.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £99 at Argos

This is the joint lowest these buds have ever been, which is a fantastic price for some premium earbuds that we gave four stars to in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also really nicely made and comfortable to wear.

Kenwood KMX750 kMix Stand Mixer: was £419.99 now £180 at Argos

Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer is now the cheapest it's been for a long time at John Lewis. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and three tools are included: a beater, balloon whisk and dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition: was £239.99 now £189.99 at Argos

If you're in search of a Switch Lite deal this Cyber Monday, then this Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite bundle should be on your radar. It features a cute special design inspired by the popular lifestyle sim, plus you get a copy of the game included for the same price as the console by itself. What's not to love?

