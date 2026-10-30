Argos Black Friday sale starts now — I've found the 14 best early deals on Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Samsung, and more
The retailer's month-long deals event is underway
Following just behind Currys earlier this week, the Argos Black Friday sale has also just started, promising a whole month of deals across tech, gaming, appliances, homeware, toys, and more. I've done my usual thing and taken a look through to bring you all of the biggest offers and the best deals — check out my 14 top picks from Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Samsung, and more.
• Browse the full Argos Black Friday sale
One standout offer at this early point in the sale is this JBL Charge 6 for £129.99 (was £169.99). That's a solid saving on the portable speaker we awarded a full five stars for its booming sound and easy-to-carry design. It's so good, in fact, that we gave it a top spot in our best speaker buying guide.
Just like other retailers, Argos is also offering a 'Price Guarantee' on select products throughout its Black Friday sale. It means that any item displaying that badge will not fall any further in price before December 25. If for some reason it does, you will receive an Argos voucher for the difference.
Given that Argos has said its Black Friday sale will run for a whole month, there will almost certainly be more deals added over the next few weeks. I'll keep an eye on the sale and will add more recommendations from myself and the TechRadar team as we spot them.
Argos Black Friday sale — quick links
- Appliances: up to 20% off fridges & dishwashers
- DIY: up to 30% off tools & outdoor
- Fitness: up to 50% off exercise equipment
- Furniture: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 50% off games & accessories
- Headphones: from £19.99
- Health & Beauty: up to 50% off GHD & Philips
- Kitchen: up to 50% off small appliances
- Laptops: from £149
- Phones: up to £250 off Samsung & Honor
- Toys: up to 50% off
- TVs: from £149
- Vacuums: Shark & Dyson from £99.99
My 14 top deals from the Argos Black Friday sale
We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Argos. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong if you're shopping for a powerful and capable portable speaker.
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It's not every day that we see such a massive discount on a top-rated Garmin smartwatch. The Venu 4 is the ideal all-rounder, excelling in usability, performance, and design. What's better than all of that? Well, it's our pick for the best Garmin smartwatch at a record-low price.
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The latest Pro version of Samsung's earbuds lineup is a real step up according to our 4.5-star review — and this is a new lowest-ever price. I have a pair and agree, as they offer fantastic sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a classy design. Features in the app are genuinely useful if you want to customise the sound and level of noise cancellation to your liking. As far as premium buds for Android users go, these are tough to beat.
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A power bank is always a handy item to have — and this is a low price for a large-capacity and easily portable one from Belkin. The brand makes a lot of portable chargers, cables, and other related equipment, so you can expect good quality and performance, all for this super-cheap price in the Argos Black Friday sale.
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You get a lot for your money with this affordable stick vacuum from the top brand Shark. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with a crevice tool attachment. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for most users and multiple floor types, so if you need a capable vacuum, I'd recommend it at this discounted price.
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Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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The JBL Quantum series is an impressive lineup of gaming headsets, and this is a solid deal for one of the mid-range options. You get 50mm carbon dynamic drivers for powerful audio quality, a detachable mic with excellent background noise filtering, a lightweight design to ensure comfortable gaming sessions, multi-compatibility, and all the handy customisation and sustainability features that Quantum gear is known for.
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Ninja's space-saving air fryer is down to a good price ahead of Black Friday, so now's the time to buy the popular and well-rated appliance — especially if you have minimal space on your countertop. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking in any kitchen, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 7.6L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for the price. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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Argos has slashed £250 off the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 for Black Friday. This flagship Android smartphone scored an impressive four stars in our review thanks to its stellar screen, excellent battery life, and strong all-around performance. It's a great buy if you want a capable all-around smartphone.
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Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration, which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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If you want a cheap big-screen TV, then this TCL P6L is a good choice from the latest Argos sale. Expect decent, if unspectacular, picture quality and performance, but with all the handy smart features and streaming apps you might need within easy access. It's a reasonable price for a large TV from a solid budget brand like TCL.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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