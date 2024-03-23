Amazon's Spring Sale is better than I expected and these 20 deals prove it

I'll admit: I went in fully expecting Amazon's Spring Sale to be a bit rubbish. These seasonal sales are usually tame and underwhelming, with deals that have been bettered in bigger events such as Black Friday and Prime Day. And while that's certainly the case with a lot of the deals, there are some genuinely great offers amongst all the trash.

• Browse the full Amazon Spring sale

I've picked those out right here, including some downright bargains on a whole range of tech, as well as record-low prices on popular gaming hardware and some of the best-reviewed products we've tested here at TechRadar. These are headphones, laptops, TVs, vacuums, air fryers and more get the thumbs up from us while also saving you some cash this weekend.

Amazon Spring Sale - the 20 best deals

Sony WF-C500: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-C500-Wireless-Headphones-Built-Black%2Fdp%2FB09FKGJ1CB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £90 now £47.50 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wf-c500" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. At almost half price, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is a return to the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B831STBX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £27.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app.

Karcher WV6 Plus Window Vac: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FK%25C3%25A4rcher-16332220-Window-Yellow-Black%2Fdp%2FB082XTSF9G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £119.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

You can save an impressive 42% on the advanced Karcher WV6 in the Amazon Spring Sale, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen this year. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 100-minute run time, which equals about 300m² on a single charge – or up to 215 windows. That’s more than enough to do a whole home several times over, an entire apartment block, or about a quarter of Buckingham Palace.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6R4SGDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fring-video-doorbell-by-amazon%2Fdp%2FB0931VRJT5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Pro-2-1%2Fdp%2FB0B9NT897X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon

This is a big price cut on a mid-range Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at Amazon with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. We'd recommend the latest model of Microsoft's 2-in-1 tablet-laptop hybrids as it continues the excellent rework of the device. This is a big upgrade from the previous generation model to make it a more capable, flexible and convenient workstation. Just remember the keyboard cover is not included and must be bought separately, so factor another £150 into the total cost if you want that key accessory too.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FHisense-Inch-VIDAA-Smart-43E6KTUK%2Fdp%2FB0C4Z7VJP4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £211 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a new record-low price so it's a great offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

PlayStation 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £479 now £409 at Amazon

This is the first big discount we've seen on the newest and slimmest PlayStation 5 console that's 24% lighter and 30% smaller than the ginormous original version. It also has a larger 1TB hard drive and replaces a USB-A port on the front of the console with a second USB-C port to more easily charge your controllers. Prime members also save an extra £20 at the checkout. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-model-group-slim-10258393.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£409 at Currys

Oral-B Pro 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOral-B-Toothbrushes-Toothbrush-Pro-Expert-Toothpaste%2Fdp%2FB0C1435TVG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £100 now £39.98 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's massively reduced in the Amazon Spring sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FAF400UKCP-Amazon-Exclusive-Drawers-Functions%2Fdp%2FB09XF7NKV5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £269.99 now £179.99 Amazon

Amazon has this Ninja Air Fryer Max available for a record-low price today, equalling the offer we last saw over Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions, and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at the same time. Plus, it also comes bundled with some free tongs as a bonus. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Fitbit Inspire 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B6WRTPNV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £84.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B42KZTH2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £229 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/shark-stratos-cordless-with-clean-sense-iq-iz862h-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes. A version with two batteries to double the runtime to 120 minutes and a bonus pet tool is also <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B42P2TXX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">available for £279 at Amazon.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0973RP7H3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249 now £199 at Amazon

This is a new record-low price for the Meta Quest 2 at Amazon. While it's the last generation device, this is still a solid choice for an accessible VR headset at a bargain price. It's still a fantastic and fun way to play some unique experiences thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Reflection-Surround-Software-Laserslim%2Fdp%2FB0BYPW9LYS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £2,899 now £1,089 at Amazon

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best TV and a <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tech/techradar-choice-awards-2023-winners" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">TechRadar Choice Awards winner. I bought this myself over Black Friday and have been blown away by the picture quality and gaming performance.

Sony WH-1000XM5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £380 now £279 at Amazon Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £100 off Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not. Get them if you want some of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/audio/portable-audio/best-noise-cancelling-headphones-1280490" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (256GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Graphite-Extended-Manufacturer-Warranty%2Fdp%2FB0BWK45NBG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £274 at Amazon

Here's a great option in the latest Amazon sale for those on the hunt for a budget device. This fantastic discount on a 256GB Galaxy A34 brings it down to a new record-low price. For £274, it's hard to complain here. We haven't reviewed the Galaxy A34 at TechRadar, but judging by the specs, it's an extremely solid device for the price, with its 48MP main camera to take quality pictures and 120Hz display for a smooth and responsive experience.

Asus Chromebook Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FASUS-Chromebook-CX3402CBA-i3-1215U-Operating%2Fdp%2FB0CFM5SG9B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/the-best-laptop-deals" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">best laptop deals for school or college and a bargain as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.

Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB087VLP2RT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

There's good news if you want to get some local multiplayer on the go or pick up a new gamepad as multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are available from £36.99 at Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use controller is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0CF3VVTLG%2Fref%3Dox_sc_act_title_1%3Fsmid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £399 now £349 at Amazon

You can now get a £50 discount on the GoPro Hero12 Black for a limited time at Amazon, bringing it down to within £10 of the previous record-low price. It's a terrific price for our favourite action cam that can shoot impressively stable ultra-wide video and photos in 4K with HDR support. A version with an accessory bundle is also on sale for £50 more, which gets you some useful extras such as a hand grip, head strap, rechargeable battery and carry case. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fgopro-hero12-black-4k-ultra-hd-action-camera-black-10254951.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£349.99 at Currys