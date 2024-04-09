Want a foldable phone? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 get massive price drops

There has never been a better time to grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, or its bigger, more powerful sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. While this might not be the biggest discount these phones have seen, these deals come soon after Samsung upgraded its best phones with a significant AI update. We already really liked both phones. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review , we called it "a leap in functionality" from the older foldable Samsung phones, while we gave the "foldable leader" 4.5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review .

This recent update saw improvements to multiple tools within each device, allowing you to take on a variety of tasks. The biggest inclusion is Circle to Search. Collaborating with Google, Samsung's AI tool lets users explore a topic of interest by simply circling what they see on their screen. Functionality varies from app to app, but this will automatically bring up Google Search results on the circled subject, meaning if you were using one right now, you could circle " Techradar Samsung Coverage " and it would provide Google search results for you.

You can pick up the Flip 5 foldable phone with 256GB storage on Amazon right now for just AU$1,248, while the 512GB version of the Fold 5 will set you back AU$2,198. That’s 24% and 21% off respectively, making this a superb discount that, while not quite an all-time low, is worthy of scooping up.

Unsure which device is for you? They're wildly different. The Flip 5 is specifically designed to be a lighter, unobtrusive device, while the big and powerful Fold 5 comes in at a hefty 252.3g, with a 7.6-inch display to the Flip's 6.7-inch. The larger display, when opened up, is almost a tablet and makes reading and typing a pleasure.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0C9ZS4Y3L%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) | AU$1,649 AU$1,248 on Amazon (save AU$401)

Before the Z Flip 5, Samsung was behind competitors in the foldable phone space. With this model, though, that's no longer the case. In our review, we loved its power, the software support it receives (as seen by this latest AI update), its battery life and its cover display. None of that has changed since we initially reviewed it, and at this price, we recommend it.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0C9ZWK9K5%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) | AU$2,799 AU$2,198 on Amazon (save AU$601) While we noted some disappointments in our review, mainly the lack of upgrade in its camera and narrow cover screen, we still give it an almost perfect score because there was a lot to like. Lighter, thinner and better at folding than the Flip 4, the Flip 5 also sports an incredibly snappy performance. And while the camera wasn't a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the rear array is still lovely. If you've been eyeing a cool foldable phone, or just want one of <a href="https://www.techradar.com/au/news/best-phone#section-the-best-foldable-phone" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">the best phones on the market, this deal is hard to ignore.

While we’re recommending the 256GB for the Flip 5 and 512GB for the Fold 5, the other storage options are also discounted to varying degrees. These are our picks as they offer the best value currently.

Unsure which device is for you? They're widely different. The Flip 5 is specifically designed to be a lighter, unobtrusive device, while the big and powerful Fold 5 comes in at a hefty 252.3g, with a 7.6-inch display to the Flip's 6.7-inch. The larger display, when opened up, is almost a tablet and makes reading and typing a pleasure.

Both these Galaxy Z deals are some of the best we've seen in a long while, and a great opportunity to snag the best clamshell devices yet from the brand, all with a brand new little AI update to explore. Of course, these two phones aren't the only ones that have seen this update, so you can explore Samsung's best phones to find the one for you.